Frozen treats are usually reserved for the dairy crowd– at least that is how it goes in my mind. When I think frozen, I think ice cream. In 1945, Burt Baskin and his brother-in-law Irv Robin got together to launch 31 flavors of ice cream. I'm sure they never imagined that there would be a huge population of people looking for a cow-free version, and this year the ice cream chain launched a limited-edition strawberry oat milk treat. As the days heat up and summer makes its way toward us, we are all looking for ways to cool off. Thanks to creative minds and a booming industry, the vegan ice cream market is a real thing.