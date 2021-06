Analyst points out that the prices for Memorial Day Weekend highest since 2014An increasing demand for summer travel combined with the cyberattack of a major pipeline have been attributed to surging gas prices nationwide. GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that covers more than 150,000 gas stations in North America, notes that people have more vacation options than they did last year. With more people vaccinated and the economy opening, 57% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from 2020's 31%, according to GasBuddy's annual summer travel survey. A D V E...