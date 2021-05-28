Cancel
WTO says goods trade accelerating, with regional gaps

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The recovery of global goods trade is accelerating from a steep drop a year ago due to COVID-19, although some regions are lagging given an unequal roll-out of vaccinations, the World Trade Organization said on Friday. The WTO said its goods trade barometer had surged to 109.7...

kdal610.com
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

China lodges complaint with WTO against Australia over trade tariffs

The Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on three products. Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said that Beijing would now appeal against Australia's duties on imports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel...
Economyiccwbo.org

Building business engagement ahead of the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference

ICC joined business leaders and World Trade Organization (WTO) Ambassadors to discuss and exchange ideas on ensuring the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Since 2016, the WTO has hosted a series of dialogues with private sector leaders on trade issues. As the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 100 countries, ICC has actively mobilised business leaders to participate in this Trade Dialogue series to exchange ideas and concerns related to trade issues, such as the transformation of food systems and trade financing gap.
Economytheonlinecitizen.com

China challenges Australia anti-dumping measures at WTO: govt

China said on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization challenging Australia’s anti-dumping measures on a range of goods, marking further escalation in tensions between the two countries. The suit — regarding Chinese exports of train wheels, wind turbines and stainless steel sinks — comes a...
Agriculturerock947.com

EU grain industry warns of import surge from green goals

PARIS (Reuters) – European Union targets to reduce the environmental impact of farming could cut crop production sharply and turn the bloc into a net cereal importer, grain industry group Coceral said on Wednesday. Under its “Farm to Fork” strategy set out last year, the European Commission proposed objectives for...
EconomyThe Guardian

Australia takes China to WTO over its trade sanctions on Australian wines

Australia is lodging a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization over China imposing anti-dumping duties on Australian wine exports, the federal government announced on Saturday. The decision follows “extensive consultation with Australia’s winemakers”, it said, adding: “Australia remains open to engaging directly with China to resolve this issue.”. The...
Economygeekwire.com

A Vision for International Antitrust at the WTO

Market competition increasingly takes place at a global level, yet it is regulated by national antitrust agencies and courts. This gives domestic competition policies an extra-territorial dimension, whereby nations can distort trade at the expense of fair competition and global innovation. Against this backdrop, international efforts to cooperate on antitrust policy so far have proven to be inadequate and insufficient. The world needs a principled new approach and framework for antitrust that fosters innovation and minimizes the risks of trade distortions. ITIF and several members of the Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance (GTIPA) have articulated such a framework, arguing that the best way to tackle the issue of international antitrust would be through the auspices of the World Trade Organization.
Economybruegel.org

Avoiding a requiem for the WTO

As the only global international organisation dealing with the rules of trade between nations, the World Trade Organisation should be the place where governments sort out the trade problems they face with each other. However, in recent years, WTO members have not managed to conclude new agreements to liberalise trade in goods and services. The organisation has not played a significant role in defusing and addressing the trade conflict between the US and China. It was also largely ‘missing in action’ during the first stages of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
IndustryAgriculture Online

EU-US aircraft deal shows trade can get 'historic results', WTO head

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday she was delighted that Washington and Brussels had resolved a dispute over aircraft subsidies, saying it showed that "even the most seemingly intractable differences can be resolved". "This agreement proves that with hard work and...
MarketsBusiness Insider

India Trade Gap Widens In May

(RTTNews) - India's merchandise trade deficit for May widened from the same month last year, official data showed Tuesday. The trade deficit rose 99.61 percent to $6.28 billion from $3.15 billion a year ago, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. Exports grew 69.35 percent year-on-year and were 8.11 percent higher from the same month in 2019. Excluding petroleum, and gems and jewelry, exports rose 46.50 percent.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

WTO Head Says Pandemic-Related Trade Barriers Are Rising

GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday that trade barriers related to medical supplies used against COVID-19 had risen and urged member states to drop them, as it intensified efforts to reach a deal on vaccine-sharing. "The trend is going in the wrong direction," WTO...
EconomyAgriculture Online

Head of WTO says she hopes there will be no UK-EU trade war

June 12 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Saturday she hoped that post-Brexit tensions between Britain and the European Union would not escalate into a trade war. "I would really, really hope that a UK-EU trade war will not take place," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU trims 2021/22 wheat harvest and stocks forecasts

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday trimmed its forecast of usable production of common wheat in European Union's 27 member countries in 2021/22 to 125.8 million tonnes from 126.2 million estimated last month. The reduced forecast was nonetheless 7% above the 2020/21 crop of 117.2 million...
Economyspglobal.com

Gulf countries impose 33% antidumping tax on China's exports of aluminum products

The Gulf countries are set to impose a 33% antidumping tax on aluminum products imported from China from July 22 after the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, issued a final ruling in the case. TThe decision was made by GCC's Bureau of Technical Secretariat of Anti Injurious Practices in International Trade and follows a preliminary ruling made in December 2020, according to a June 24 report by China Trade Remedies Information under the Ministry of Commerce.
U.S. Politicscheneyfreepress.com

A full plate of issues for the new U.S. trade czar

The newly confirmed U.S. trade representative, Katherine Tai, is about as qualified as a person can be for the job. Which is a good thing, because she already faces a series of challenges. They aren’t necessarily the trade issues that grab the biggest headlines, like tough new negotiations with major...
Economypipingmart.com

European Union to extend quotas on steel imports for 3 more years

The European Union is set to extend a system of quotas and tariffs on steel imports for another three years. The bloc will prolong the safeguard measures, which were initially set in July 2018, in order to prevent what it says is economic damage to European steel manufacturers that could stem from the potential surge in imports.
Economytrademarkea.com

WTO members consider how to monitor Aid for Trade for 2022 Global Review

WTO members had a first exchange on 11 June on how to monitor Aid for Trade ahead of next year’s Global Review. The discussions at the Committee on Trade and Development were informed by a 10 June workshop on the circular economy. The committee also received updates from donors, international organizations and South-South partners on their Aid for Trade activities, including on “green” projects that promote economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.