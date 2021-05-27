Geneticists discover historic legacy of white-tailed deer in Arkansas

CV: I was born in Conway -- a fifth-generation resident of Faulkner County on my dad’s side. My ancestors were mostly “dirt farmers,” so I was raised as a reluctant pragmatist. At four years old, I proudly announced my desire to become a lady wrestler. The wrestling phase passed quickly, but I never stopped dreaming about art. I loved to draw, and I received a lot of praise for it. Still, growing up, sensible adults frequently cautioned against pursuing the arts. In high school, a beloved history teacher wrote in bold letters across the chalkboard, “LIBERAL ARTS = POVERTY.” Of course, most of us took his warning as a challenge and plunged headlong into impractical lives of academic passion (and poverty).