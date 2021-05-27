Geneticists discover historic legacy of white-tailed deer in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Unregulated hunting at the turn of the century virtually eliminated white-tailed deer in eastern North America, leading to a restocking effort in the 1930s that included animals from other parts of the country. A recent study by University of Arkansas geneticists, working with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, showed that some deer in the state have lineages that can be traced back to herds in Wisconsin.www.paragoulddailypress.com