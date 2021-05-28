WTO says goods trade accelerating, with regional gaps

Customs agents in Hong Kong and Mainland China confiscated HK$120 million ($15.5 million) worth of luxury goods in a headline-making raid last week. Unlike the frequent, large-scale seizures that see law enforcement agencies across the globe intercept shipments of millions of dollars worth of trademark infringing and/or counterfeit goods – from branded sneakers to high fashion apparel and accessories, this instance is distinct because the products at issue were authentic. The seizure saw officials take custody of nearly 70,000 authentic luxury products, including Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags, Gucci and Louis Vuitton footwear, Cartier watches, Celine and Balenciaga bags, and Louis Vuitton jewelry, as well as “expensive food ingredients and highly endangered species” that were destined for China.