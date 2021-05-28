Here Is Why You Don’t Wish Someone a Happy Memorial Day

I would say that I wish you well, but that wouldn’t exactly be fair, nor would it be the truth. Instead, I wish you exactly what you deserve in this life. If you wake up deciding to actively improve yourself and try to be a better person every day, I hope the world reflects the same energy that you put into it. I hope the universe grants you a pedestal built from the small, beautiful gestures and moments in which you went out of your way to acknowledge and thoroughly appreciate all that you have. I hope you are cherished twice as hard as you cherish. I hope you are forgiven as you forgive. I hope the road ahead of you is paved with the same golden understanding, grace, and authenticity that you actively work to radiate. I hope you are presented with opportunities to grow as you continue planting seeds for others. I hope Karma celebrates you and keeps your name underlined at the top of her list of all-time favorites.