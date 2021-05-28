Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Black Hawk County, IA

Local Health Officials Discussing Vaccine Incentives-Here’s Some Ideas

By Shawn McKenna
Posted by 
KCRR 97.7
KCRR 97.7
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently, it was announced that CVS Pharmacy is now offering a sweepstakes with cash and trip prizes. In Minnesota, they're offering free fishing licenses and fair tickets. In Ohio, they're going BIG. According to the AP, "a southwestern Ohio woman won the state’s first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize, while a Dayton-area teen was awarded the first full-ride college scholarship offered by the program."

kcrr.com
KCRR 97.7

KCRR 97.7

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KCRR 97.7 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, IA
State
Minnesota State
Black Hawk County, IA
Government
State
Ohio State
Black Hawk County, IA
Health
County
Black Hawk County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccination#Health Clinics#Cvs Pharmacy#Ap#Kcrg#Scheels#Target#Cdc#Farmers Markets#The Cedar Valley Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats learn hard truths about Capitol breach

FBI Director Christopher Wray punched a sizable hole in the Democrats’ narrative about the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol complex. He reminded Democrats that the event was nothing like the “horror” of 9/11. He taught them that the word “insurrection” has a precise legal meaning and that he can’t use the term in the same way that Democrats hug the word. He also noted that there were three groups at the Capitol that day, and not all of them were committing violent crimes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

US Senate passes bill establishing Juneteenth as federal holiday

Juneteenth is set to become a federal holiday, after the US Senate unanimously passed a measure to formally recognise the abolition of slavery and the nation’s “second” Independence Day on 19 June.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made a motion to pass the bill on Tuesday, days before 2021’s Juneteenth commemorations, without objections. It now heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass before heading to Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.Republican Senator Ron Johnson – the lone senator who blocked the proposal in 2020 – dropped his objections this year.After years of attempts, the...