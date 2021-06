Weeks after his non-decision, full-distance bout against Floyd Mayweather, YouTuber Logan Paul has his sights set on another boxing legend—Mike Tyson. "Someone mentioned Mike Tyson," he said, per Michael Benson of talkSport.com. "My lawyer mentioned it and he's like, 'Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don't stand a chance.' I'm like, 'I just went through all this.' You can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson. He's old, old."