Harambe Wellness is inviting you and your kids to get moving this weekend at their 4th annual Active & Healthy Kids Day. Harambe Wellness is focused on helping everyone in our community lead a healthy lifestyle. The Active & Healthy Kids Day is just one of many events that they host to boost healthy activities in Flint. The day gets started on Saturday, October 9th at 10am at the Coolidge Park Gym, and it's free for anyone that would like to attend.

FLINT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO