Suspect Nabbed For Armed Robbery At Stop & Shop Plaza In Western Mass

Jose Rivera Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

A man who had been released from jail on a drug charge due to COVID-19 is back in police custody after being arrested by members of the US Marshals Task Force following a lengthy investigation, officials announced.

An armed robbery warrant was issued out of the Hampden County District Court for Jose Rivera following an incident on Thursday, April 8, where he and a second suspect allegedly robbed a worker at gunpoint, police said.

According to West Springfield Police Department investigators, on April 8, Rivera and the second suspect robbed an individual at gunpoint, taking cash after threatening him with the weapon and firing one shot into the floor of the victim’s work vehicle.

Police said that at the time of the robbery, the victim was performing maintenance studies at the Stop & Shop Plaza on Riverdale Street.

“At the time of the robbery, circumstances led investigators to believe the suspects had inside knowledge of the victim and his business operations,” investigators noted. “The investigation into the robbery is ongoing and further arrests are expected.”

Rivera was charged with:

Armed robbery while masked;

Accessory after the fact;

Possession to distribute a Class A drug (heroin);

Two counts of possession to contribute a Class B drug (cocaine).

Police noted that at the time he was arrested for armed robbery, Rivera was released from jail on the drug distribution charge. He was taken into custody without incident. No return court date has been announced.

