**$10k repair allowance for a full price offer.** Well maintained raised ranch that is within minutes to Beaver Lake. As you enter into the home you are greeted with an open area with the living immediately to your right. The focal point of the room is the wood burning fireplace. The room has an abundance of natural light from the bay window on the front of the home. Moving towards the back of the home brings you to the nicely updated kitchen with neutral grey subway tile. All stainless steel appliances. Moving around is the informal dining room that has a large door that leads to the deck in the spacious fenced backyard. The primary bedroom is on the opposite of the home from the other two bedrooms. The primary includes an en-suite that comes complete with a whirlpool tub and a stand-up shower. Family room is located in the finished basement. Garage space has a built-in workbench with an epoxy floor. The HOA enables you access to the Beaver Lake Club House and boat slips to the lake.