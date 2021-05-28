Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Summer reading program aims to keep students sharp while schools are closed

By Camelia Juarez
Magic 106.5
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Way released their Summer Reading Calendar on Thursday, trying to help kids who may have fallen behind during the pandemic. Teachers have done their best to keep students on track, but as schools close for the summer, it’s up to parents to keep their child engaged and learning. The Summer Reading Calendar is part of the effort to keep kids on track while schools are closed.

