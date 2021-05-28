Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Weather in western Kansas can be a vicious, unpredictable outlaw and fast changing! The first blizzard came in November of 1948 and stranded 39 people on the doorstep of Durr’s. Where would they all sleep? How and what would she feed them all? For how long? Many people were trapped in their cars and roads were closed between Kansas and Colorado. Snowplows were stuck and many cattle and sheep died as they suffocated in the blizzard. As the western states dealt with the blizzard a tornado tore through Arkansas, killing 46 f and injured over 300.