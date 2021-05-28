DMX Becomes Posthumous Product With 'Exodus'

An early concern of social media was what would happen to a person’s online presence when they died. As Facebook gained traction, the accounts of those who’d recently passed away became living memorials, with friends and loved ones posting comments in remembrance. Sometimes an estate would continue to post on a deceased loved one’s behalf, raising questions about what exactly it means to honor the dead. In music, as streaming platforms similarly reconfigure our relationships with the artists we love, posthumous releases have thrived, presenting another awkward tension. Grieving fans surely want to hear new work from their favorite artists, but it’s hard to know if these albums — which have arrived at a tragically rapid clip in the past year — would have existed in their same form had the artists been able to have a say.