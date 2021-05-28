Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DMX Becomes Posthumous Product With 'Exodus'

By Jeff Ihaza
SFGate
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early concern of social media was what would happen to a person’s online presence when they died. As Facebook gained traction, the accounts of those who’d recently passed away became living memorials, with friends and loved ones posting comments in remembrance. Sometimes an estate would continue to post on a deceased loved one’s behalf, raising questions about what exactly it means to honor the dead. In music, as streaming platforms similarly reconfigure our relationships with the artists we love, posthumous releases have thrived, presenting another awkward tension. Grieving fans surely want to hear new work from their favorite artists, but it’s hard to know if these albums — which have arrived at a tragically rapid clip in the past year — would have existed in their same form had the artists been able to have a say.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Nas
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exodus#Posthumous#Rolling Stone Swizz Beatz#Griselda#Usher#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

A new posthumous Juice WRLD EP is on the way

A new posthumous Juice WRLD EP is on the way. The rapper passed away in December 2019 at the age of 21 from an accidental overdose, and his team has announced a new collection titled ‘The Party Never Ends’. While further details, such as the release date, are yet to...
Houston, TXshorelinemedia.net

Ari Lennox on posthumous song with cousin; new album

Ari Lennox discuses how she helped complete “Bed of Lies” after her cousin, rising singer Jaelyn "JaeRene" Chapman, was killed in a wrong-way crash in Houston. The soul songstress also talks working on the follow-up album to her critically acclaimed “Shea Butter Baby.” (June 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
CelebritiesComplex

Posthumous Juice WRLD Project and HBO Documentary On the Way

Juice WRLD’s team announced that another posthumous project from the late rapper is on the way. In a recent interview, Juice WRLD’s team announced that a new EP The Party Never Ends will include features from Lil Uzi Vert and a few other heavy hitters, and they demanded that leakers not ruin the moment by leaking tracks or holding them ransom. Additionally, Juice is set to appear in his own HBO documentary, but details on both projects remain scarce at this time.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Def Jam paid for DMX's funeral

DMX's record company paid for his funeral. The rapper and actor tragically passed away in April aged 50, a week after he was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, and its been revealed that Def Jam Recordings footed a bill of over $35,000 to cover the costs of his memorial service.
New York City, NYPosted by
defpen

Pop Smoke To Release Second Posthumous Album In July

This summer is already gearing up to be one of the more exciting periods in recent music history. J. Cole just released a new project called The Off-Season, Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Druk dropped The Voice Of The Heroes and H.E.R rolled out her debut album. In the coming weeks, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and even Rihanna have teased the possibility of dropping new projects. Not to mention, Beyoncé is always working. Now, there is word that another major project is dropping.
Musicgrmdaily.com

New Posthumous Pop Smoke Album Officially Announced

The news was broken by the late rapper’s manager, Steven Victor, on Instagram who shared the album trailer alongside the release date. Due for release on July 16, this album will serve as Pop’s second posthumous album following his 2020 LP Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon which dropped last summer.
Musicmixmag.net

Another posthumous Pop Smoke album is coming out

One year after the release of ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’, Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut, his team have announced a second album set for release on July 16. In a new trailer, unreleased footage of the late rapper is shown, as he speaks about his career:. “I...
Relationshipshiphollywood.com

DMX’s Family Feuds Over His Estate

DMX’s family has gone from grieving to beefing. According to reports a battle is brewing over what the late rapper left behind. At the time of his sudden death in April, the rapper real name Earl Simmons, had been engaged to Desiree Lindstrom since 2019. She is the mother of his 5-year-old son Exodus.
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Friend of the Future Makes Debut with Surprise Appearances By Tupac Shakur & Biggie Smalls

This weekend’s Kevin Gates and Friends, hosted by Chrome Entertainment and powered by Events Smarter, showed that the people of Orlando are ready for live events and have an appetite for AI with a crowd estimated between 10,000 – 12,000. The headliner for the show may have been Kevin Gates, but the biggest surprise of the evening was the unannounced performance by the artificial intelligence DJ Friend of the Future.