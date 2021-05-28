Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph man with knife arrested after pounding on neighbors' windows, doors

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 18 days ago
A man armed with a knife has been taken into custody by St. Joseph police after residents in the area of 600 North 11th complained he was pounding on windows and doors. St. Joseph police say residents of an apartment building made an emergency call shortly before eight o’clock last night. Police say the man appeared to have been in a domestic dispute and thought his partner had fled to a neighbor’s residence.

