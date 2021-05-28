Benjamin Obdyke HydroGap SA

HydroGap SA features a 100% continuous acrylic adhesive, providing sealing around cladding fasteners to help maintain the integrity of the air barrier. The product is introduced as one of the few breathable, fully adhered acrylic adhesives, with a perm rating of 12 that is suitable for all climates. As an acrylic, the adhesive is said to be UV resistant, with an exposure rating of 120 days, and can be installed in temperatures as low as 25º F without a primer. Like original HydroGap, the new self-adhered WRB features 1mm spacers on the surface to create a true drainage space with 96% drain efficiency. HydroGap SA features a robust split-release liner for ease of application and positioning. The product comes in 80′ long rolls and includes a 15-year product warranty or a 20-year limited system warranty when used in conjunction with the HydroFlash product line. benjaminobdyke.com.