Benjamin Obdyke HydroGap SA

By LBM Journal
lbmjournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydroGap SA features a 100% continuous acrylic adhesive, providing sealing around cladding fasteners to help maintain the integrity of the air barrier. The product is introduced as one of the few breathable, fully adhered acrylic adhesives, with a perm rating of 12 that is suitable for all climates. As an acrylic, the adhesive is said to be UV resistant, with an exposure rating of 120 days, and can be installed in temperatures as low as 25º F without a primer. Like original HydroGap, the new self-adhered WRB features 1mm spacers on the surface to create a true drainage space with 96% drain efficiency. HydroGap SA features a robust split-release liner for ease of application and positioning. The product comes in 80′ long rolls and includes a 15-year product warranty or a 20-year limited system warranty when used in conjunction with the HydroFlash product line. benjaminobdyke.com.

#Hydrogap Sa#Wrb#Hydroflash
Businessbizjournals

Benjamin Braitsch

As Channel Director for Hunter Industrial's Jan Fan division, Braitsch will oversee Jan Fan’s sales strategy and focus on developing, nurturing and growing the business in partnership with the brand’s key accounts and distributors. Braitsch will also manage administration and customer support for sales, logistics, distribution, delivery and more.
Stocksinvesting.com

Natura & Co Holding SA (NTCO)

Investing.com - Natura & Co reported on Wednesday first quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Natura & Co announced... Natura & Co Holding SA (NTCO): Price Now Near $17.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis. ByETF Daily News-Apr 28, 2021. This is a...
Agricultureinvesting.com

Kernel Holding SA (KER)

By Polina Devitt, Gleb Stolyarov and Tatiana VoronovaMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled bank VTB (MM:VTBR) has asked President Vladimir Putin to help it create a Russian... Investing.com – Poland equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Energy and Construction sectors propelled shares higher....
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Starbucks to introduce reusable cups in SA

Starbucks Corp will offer reusable cups in stores across Europe, the Middle East and Africa by 2025 in an effort to reduce the amount of single-use waste heading to landfill. The Seattle-based coffee chain will begin a trial in the UK, France and Germany over the coming months before expanding the programme to all 3 840 stores across 43 countries in the region, according to a statement Thursday. The initiative is part of Starbucks's plan to become a "resource-positive" company and cut carbon emissions, water usage and waste in half by 2030.
Economyfireapparatusmagazine.com

Coxreels® Exceeds Industry Recommended Salt Spray Testing Hours

Due to its numerous properties and, specifically, its corrosion resistance, powder coating is used for many applications in the industrial sector. The salt spray test is the oldest corrosion resistance test and the most widely preferred to evaluate anti-corrosion coatings. Coxreels is proud to announce that they recently exceeded 20% more hours than the recommended industry standard for salt spray testing.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Stainless Steel Products Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Tong, Baosteel, Alloy Products

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Stainless Steel Products Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Stainless Steel Products Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Stainless Steel Products processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Economyproductionmachining.com

Manufacturing and Reconditioning of Carbide Tools

Better Edge has provided design, reconditioning, manufacturing and in-house PVD coating services of carbide cutting tools for more than 25 years to metalworking end users in the automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, heavy equipment, tool manufacturing, medical and energy industries. It offers reconditioning services for all major tooling brands, quick turnaround specials, and its own product line of drills and endmills. The company can also accommodate expedited deliveries with its in-house GP and HP PVD coatings.
Industrysksod.com

We have a very expanded product line.

S & K Sod has expanded its product line and now offers grasses that require less water and maintenance. S & K continues to offer high-quality grasses and customer service that sets us apart from the competition. Meeting and exceeding the customer’s expectations every day is our goal at S & K Sod.
Marketsalmanian.org

Haptic Technology Market Size, Share And Development By 2027

Global Haptic Technology Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2027). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Haptic Technology Market report.
Electronicswideformatimpressions.com

Technology Focus: Aqueous, Durable Aqueous, Latex, and Resin Printers

The choices for water-based inks have gotten much broader. At one time, the only consideration when looking at digital printing with water-based inks was whether it was dye- or pigment-based. And those two choices just meant the print would fade in days or months, certainly not years. Fast forward to today and the choices when looking at water-based ink are much broader and diverse. When deciding what printer or ink technology, remember it’s all about application, application, application.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Portable Stove Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2025

The report on Portable Stove market provides a thorough evaluation of this vertical. This assessment consists of a dual perspective – that of consumption and production. With regards to the production factor, the Portable Stove Market report speaks about details regarding the manufacturing of the product, the renumeration along with profit margins of the firms that develop these products. Furthermore, information about per unit costs that these producers finalize for the products across several geographies in the predicted time period is inculcated in the report.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2020 – Continental, Delphi, Faurecia, Harman International, HYUNDAI MOBIS

The Automotive Cockpit Module Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Cockpit Module Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Cockpit Module Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Businesswhattheythink.com

ACTEGA Metal Print Appoints Paolo Grasso as New Sales Director

Grasso to support commercial sales of EcoLeaf™, the company’s sustainable, cost effective metallization solution. Lehrte, Germany – ACTEGA Metal Print GmbH today announces the appointment of Paolo Grasso to the role of Sales Director. With 26 years industry experience and as the previous Head of Global Sales for the narrow web press manufacturer, OMET S.r.L., Paolo is ideally placed to drive adoption of EcoLeaf™ - its revolutionary, sustainable and cost-effective metallization technology – and support its recent move into full commercialization.
Businesswholefoodsmagazine.com

HPI Purchases a Stake in Bergamot Manufacturer

Bradenton, FL—HP Ingredients (HPI) has purchased a stake in Herbal & Antioxidant Derivatives (H&AD) of Calabria, Italy, making HPI a shareholder contributing to worldwide sales and marketing for the company, according to a press release. H&AD manufactures a patented bergamot polyphenolic extract supported by human clinical trials. “Alongside with pre-clinical...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Commercial Building Automation Equipment Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Circon Systems, Solidyne, Siemens

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Commercial Building Automation Equipment Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Commercial Building Automation Equipment Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Commercial Building Automation Equipment processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Brownie's Marine Group's Subsidiary BLU3, Inc. Prepares For Amazon Prime Day

Pompano Beach, FL, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie's Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, today announced that its subsidiary, BLU3, Inc.'s products will be participating in Amazon Prime Day with a 20% discount on Nemo products.
Businessworldpipelines.com

Carboline Company acquires Dudick Inc. business

For over 50 years, Dudick has provided solutions in corrosion resistance and chemical containment systems for food processing, steel production, chemical processing, pulp and paper, electronics, power, and biological research labs. Dudick will remain a stand-alone brand within Carboline sold by both the existing Dudick team as well as the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Amyris (AMRS) Announces Acquisition of OLIKA Consumer Brand

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) announced that it has executed a binding term sheet for the acquisition of award-winning, clean wellness company OLIKA Inc. (OLIKA). The acquisition furthers Amyris's growth and market leadership in clean health and beauty, and complements Amyris's family of consumer brands.