Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Weekly links May 28: cash transfer spillovers, food safety for street markets, learning from method failures, and more…

By David McKenzie
World Bank Blogs
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article· On VoxDev, Deon Filmer, Jed Friedman, Eeshani Kandpal and Junko Onishi summarize their forthcoming ReStat paper that shows how cash transfers can have negative impacts on non-beneficiaries when markets are small and isolated. They use a RCT of a conditional cash transfer program in the Philippines, and find that program beneficiaries increased their demand for nutritious and perishable foods like eggs, which caused food prices to rise in remote markets, hurting non-beneficiaries and unfortunately increasing stunting rates among children from poor, but ineligible households in these remote areas.

blogs.worldbank.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Street Food#Street Markets#Food Prices#Textbooks#Restat#Rct#Voxdev Daniele#Dime Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Philippines
Related
Food & Drinksbostonnews.net

Food Safety Testing Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years

The market for food safety testing is estimated to be USD 19.5 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2026. The growth in the food safety testing market is attributed to the worldwide increase in the number of outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, and globalization of food supply. Lack of coordination between market stakeholders and improper enforcement of regulatory laws & supporting infrastructure in developing countries act as restraints for the food safety testing market. The challenges faced by the market include a lack of harmonization of food safety standards and high costs associated with the procurement of food safety testing equipment.
Public Healthachrnews.com

Food Safety: Making Foods Safe and Free From Pathogens

This book will enrich the readers on the major improvement been made in food safety management in the last twenty years. It will explain food hygiene, the journey of research been taken in food safety till date and the challenges that we are going to face in future to ensure food safety and its wholesomeness. It also includes the role and responsibilities of the various sectors of society, namely governments, food industry, consumers and academia and also deals with HACCP, GMP practices and Food laws. This book is unique as it has included the causes of food allergies, adulteration, genetically modified seeds and crops, GM fruits and vegetables and the effect on human body. It has also discussed the difference between traditional and organic farming. The book will be helpful to know the foods to be used in space shuttle and also discussed the role of FDA and WHO in food safety which is a very important aspect in food safety, the role of bacteriocins obtained from bacteria of GRAS status; as natural preservative is very important. The author has discussed this aspect in detail. This book includes the role of packaging in food is another very important aspect in keeping the shelf storage of food.
Public Healthodi.org

National cash transfer responses to Covid-19: operational lessons learned for social protection system-strengthening and future shocks

This paper is part of a series: ‘Social protection response to Covid-19 and beyond: lessons learned for adaptive social protection’. Before Covid-19, many countries were engaged in the process of strengthening core social protection systems and exploring ways to develop their shock-responsive capacity. However, these system-building efforts were still nascent in many low- and middle-income countries (LICs and MICs) and even in countries with more developed systems, maintaining and extending provision in response to a shock as vast, sudden and severe as Covid-19 represented a significant operational challenge.
ZoomWorld Bank Blogs

Weekly links June 4: summer learning, how space constraints make papers longer, aid targets the easy to reach, and more…

· The Master Schedule for the NBER Summer institute is now up. Looks like it is all on zoom, so a chance to potentially attend sessions that you might not otherwise do so. The Development and Productivity session is on July 21; the Development sessions are July 26-27; and the Labor Studies sessions also look really interesting. One noticeable thing when browsing through the sessions is the almost complete absence of any papers about COVID-19.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Food Safety Testing Service Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Food Safety Testing Service market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Food Safety Testing Service Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Food...
NutritionNews-Medical.net

Examining how the consumption of ultra-processed foods increases adiposity in children

A recent JAMA Pediatrics paper discusses the positive association that exists between the consumption of ultra-processed foods and adiposity measurements from British children. What are ultra-processed foods?. The NOVA Food Classification system classifies food products according to the extent to which industrial processing has been used to alter their physical,...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Food Safety Testing Market Analysis (2021): Drivers & Restraints, Market Insights, Growth Prediction till 2030

MarketResearch.Biz has a field research report titled “Global Food Safety Testing Market” in its database. This is a recent study that includes the current impact of COVID-19 as well as the Food Safety Testing market’s performance in the upcoming years. With the help of the segmentation, the Food Safety Testing Market Report provides important information about the Food Safety Testing Market. A variety of factors, including regional market perceptions, regional strategic approaches, country-level assessments, competitive structures, stock market analysis, and high-end covered companies, are discussed in the Food Safety Testing Market Research Report.
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Lessons and Principles of “Regreening” Experience in West Africa

Presented by Peter Gubbels during Groundswell International’s session “Restoring Sahelian Drylands: Practice, Evidence, Lessons and Scaling” at GLF Africa 2021. Keyword(s): agroforestry, climate change, climate change adaptation, climate change mitigation, drylands, food insecurity, livestock production systems, nature-based solutions (NbS), regreening, restoration, Sahel, sustainable management practices. Ecosystem(s): Drylands and Rangelands. Location(s):...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Sri Lanka’s ban on import of chem fertilizer sparks protests

Farmers in Sri Lanka have called on the government to review a ban on the import of chemical fertilizer and agrochemicals amidst a string of protests over the decision which is set to affect food production, farmers’ organizations said on Tuesday. A string of protests have been organized by farmers,...
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Nature-Based Solutions in Agriculture: Project Design for Securing Investment

The purpose of this finance brief is to share The Nature Conservancy’s experience and the growing body of empirical evidence to assist conservation practitioners and project developers in identifying projects with high potential to benefit from securing repayable finance, and to recommend an evaluation process for choosing these projects that emphasizes deep diligence into problem definition and identification of financing as the project bottleneck.
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Innovative governance for flood and drought risk management

Floods and droughts are some of the most tangible – and devastating – consequences of the climate crisis. They increasingly affect communities across the planet. The toll in human suffering and in economic costs is staggering. It is crucial that societies adapt and that governments prioritize, accelerate, and scale up their response mechanisms in the coming decade.
Agriculturenetworthynewz.com

USDA Launches Grant Program to Help Expand Regional Economies and Create High-Wage Jobs in Distressed Rural Communities

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Karama Neal today unveiled a new grant program to help rural communities create good-paying jobs and support new business opportunities in high-growth fields. Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) is intended to help rural...
Environmentstateofpress.com

Monsoon delays salvage of fire-ravaged ship off Sri Lanka coast | Environment News

Sinking container ship could take months to salvage because of rough monsoon seas, says Sri Lanka, as it seeks UN help in assessing damage. A sinking, fire-damaged container ship could take months to salvage because of rough monsoon seas, Sri Lanka says, as authorities investigate whether the deaths of dozens of turtles and dolphins were caused by the disaster.
MinoritiesWorld Bank Blogs

Advancing gender equality through intra-household survey data collection on asset ownership and labor

Individual-disaggregated survey data on economic outcomes—including employment, time use, asset ownership, and access to financial services—are critical to understanding and addressing mutually reinforcing gender inequities in economic and social life. However, substantial data gaps persist in these areas, particularly in multi-topic household surveys that would otherwise allow an in-depth analysis of different factors affecting individuals’ welfare and economic opportunities.
AgricultureInter Press Service

To Reverse Food Insecurity Build a Climate Resilient Agricultural Sector

- The number of people facing acute food insecurity has hit a five-year high, according to a recently released annual report by the Global Network Against Food Crises (GNAFC) – an international alliance of the United Nations, the European Union, governmental and non-governmental agencies working to tackle food crises. In addition, the report noted that 28 million people were one step away from starvation. This was attributed to conflict, economic shocks due to COVID-19 and climate change associated weather events.
Environmenttheclevelandamerican.com

Cubambiente 2021: science and awareness for environmental sustainability ›Science› Granma

From July 5 to 9, 2021, the XIII International Convention on Environment and Development will take place, where cooperation between countries, the exchange of experiences and sustainable practices and the transfer of knowledge, as well as sustained and inclusive economic growth, will be promoted. participatory social development, protection of the environment and the dignity of the human being.
International Business Times

High Nigeria Food Costs Push 7 Million Into Poverty: World Bank

High inflation driven by soaring food prices has pushed seven million Nigerians into poverty, the World Bank said. In a new report, it commended Nigeria for buttressing its economy from fallout from the coronavirus pandemic but called for urgent measures to brake inflation and protect livelihoods. A major crude exporter,...