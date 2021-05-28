Weekly links May 28: cash transfer spillovers, food safety for street markets, learning from method failures, and more…
· On VoxDev, Deon Filmer, Jed Friedman, Eeshani Kandpal and Junko Onishi summarize their forthcoming ReStat paper that shows how cash transfers can have negative impacts on non-beneficiaries when markets are small and isolated. They use a RCT of a conditional cash transfer program in the Philippines, and find that program beneficiaries increased their demand for nutritious and perishable foods like eggs, which caused food prices to rise in remote markets, hurting non-beneficiaries and unfortunately increasing stunting rates among children from poor, but ineligible households in these remote areas.blogs.worldbank.org