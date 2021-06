The 34th Annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) ran from April 15 to May 23, 2003, at Binion’s Horseshoe in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 36-event schedule would be highlighted by the concluding $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship that attracted a record-breaking 839 entries that generated a $7.8 million prize pool. The final 63 players finished in-the-money as accountant Chris Moneymaker of Nashville, Tennessee, would turn his satellite entry into $2.5 million in prize money when he defeated Sammy Farha, of Houston, Texas, heads-up to kickstart what would eventually be known as the Moneymaker Effect.