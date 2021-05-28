Cancel
Tom Brady, other Bucs vets working out at team facility Friday

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 18 days ago

The Buccaneers don’t have an organized team activity scheduled for Friday, but they have some key members of the team working out at their facility for the first time this offseason. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that quarterback Tom Brady and about 10 teammates, including wide receivers...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
