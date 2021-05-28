Cancel
Daily Discovery: How Flara K Reinvented Their Songwriting Process And Rediscovered Their Confidence

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some folks are blessed with the ability to crank out amazing songs left and right, most songwriters are well-acquainted with a pesky little thing: self-doubt. Whether it’s from putting too high of an expectation on yourself or from trying too hard to make whatever you think people want you to make, self-doubt—and its friend, writer’s block—can be debilitating creative setbacks.

MusicAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Sophie Powers Marches In The “Lonely Army”

Inspired by both on- and offline conversations about mental health, Sophie Powers put pen to paper to write a soul-shaking new song called “Lonely Army,” bottling up anxiety and detachment one feels through computer screens. “After having these conversations I was left to my thoughts,” says Powers, “and one thought hit me extremely powerfully: the human brain is thousands of years old, we are not meant to be staring at a screen all day or creating relationships solely through that screen.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Emily Brooke Sends Clever Warning with “Whiskey Side of Me”

Emily Brooke seems like an all-around country sweetheart with her increasingly famous melodies and honeyed vocals. But don’t let her sound fool you—this singer/songwriter has a hard edge of determination and she knows exactly what she wants from the music industry. On Friday (May 28), Brooke released her single “Whiskey Side of Me,” which showcases her charming musical prowess.
Musicmixmag.net

Mykki Blanco is ready for reinvention

Jemima Skala speaks to Mykki Blanco about following in the footsteps of their idols, not conforming to gender binaries, and finding the sound in their head. Mykki Blanco is loquacious talking down the phone from Los Angeles. Their new mini album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’ is coming out mid June and the anticipation seems to bubble out of them. They narrate its conception like a Greek epic, charting their progress from the album’s germination in 2018 to working on it throughout the pandemic. That sounds like a trite comparison, but it shouldn’t; this will be the first proper Mykki Blanco album in five years since the release of their 2016 debut full-length project ‘Mykki’.
Mental HealthAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Satellite Citi Process Mental Health With Stormy New Song, “Empath”

Anna Gevorkian and Shaunt Sulahian were “in a tough place mentally” when the two musicians wrote their new song, “Empath.” Drums crash into electric guitars with a pummeling Black Sabbath quake, pinches of Halestorm and Muse seeping into the arrangement. “Writing about it sort of eased the pain of what we were going through and gave us an outlet which felt incredibly therapeutic.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Hand Habits’ new single: “motherless” & “no reply”

Hand Habits have shared their new Sub Pop Singles Club 7" to streaming services, which features two tracks produced by Luke Temple and Jeremy Harris. This is new territory for Meg Duffy, as both tracks are largely electronic, with gorgeous layers of harmonies and atmospheric sounds that could be synthesizers or heavily treated guitars (or both). However they were made, the bright "motherless" and darker "no reply" are welcome additions to the Hand Habits catalogue, and you can stream them below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Go! Team Share Video for New Song “A Bee Without Its Sting” Feat. Detroit Teenagers on Vocals

England’s The Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part One, on July 2 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared its third single, “A Bee Without Its Sting,” via a video for it. The song features the guest vocals of two Detroit teenagers, Jessie Miller and Rian Woods, who are both members of the choir at The Detroit Academy for Arts and Sciences. They are also featured in the video. Watch it below.
Rock Musicavantmusicnews.com

8 New Records That Reimagine What a Guitar Can Do

Just when you think all of the sonic possibilities have been wrung out of a guitar, someone comes along to expand expectations again. Instrumental solo guitar music in particular remains in constant motion, with artists continually moving beyond the influence of the late finger-picking pioneer John Fahey, who coined the term “American Primitive” to describe his wordless compositions, and experimenting with textures and melodies that recall New Age, drone, and pop more than anything resembling folk.
Musichappymag.tv

Brian Eno premieres 300 unreleased works on ‘The Lighthouse’

Forget curated playlists. Join Brian Eno on his new radio station, The Lighthouse, as he offers you a blindfolded dive into a massive collection of unreleased music. The man needs little introduction, but he sure defies explanation. Brian Eno has launched his own radio show titled The Lighthouse on Sonos Radio HD. Now at 73, Eno is known by so many for his own work and his collaborations. And in true Eno fashion, ‘playlists’ will be randomly selected — there’s no telling what two pieces could be placed next to one another. Eno plans to premiere upwards of 300 unreleased tracks from his 50-year career.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Tigercub – As Blue As Indigo

It’s been five years since Brighton’s Tigercub released their debut album, Abstract Figures In The Dark, but there’s good reason for that. After the trio released their Evolve Or Die EP in 2017, frontman Jamie Hall decided to expand his own musical boundaries with his more personal solo project, Nancy. That took off in ways Jamie could never have imagined, at one point becoming the most blogged-about artist on Hype Machine.
TV & VideosAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: vaultboy Marries Humor & Loneliness With “everything sucks”

“Life absolutely sucks sometimes, but there’s always little things you can look at that can remind you to keep your head up,” says Tik Tok star vaultboy. His debut single, “everything sucks” (co-written with gnash), which began as a 30-second clip, brings a bit of sardonic humor to the topic of mental health. Everything sucks, just kidding / Everything is great, no really / I haven’t thought about my ex today / Oh, wait (f***, I just did), he sings. But I went outside for the first time / In a few days and it felt nice / And I might try doing exercise (Haha, not really).
Musicthebrag.com

Songwriters @ The Rocks is the ultimate showcase for Sydney songwriters

Songwriters @ The Rocks is an original songwriting competition that’s set to use the picturesque area of The Rocks Landscape as its stage for new artists who are keen to take their chance to show Sydney their musical chops. The competition aims to promote upcoming singer-songwriters with a truly unique...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Origen’ Story: How Juanes Rediscovered His Musical Roots

This piece was originally published as a cover story in the May issue of Rolling Stone Colombia . Translated from Spanish by Diego Ortiz. It’s a typical afternoon in Florida. As usual, the weather is warm. Juanes has a glass of red wine in his hand and shows off long blond hair that reaches to his shoulders. He’s sitting in his home studio, wearing dark glasses and a black shirt. For more than a year, he’s lived under a mandatory lockdown that’s helped him find himself, giving him time to write and produce, while still questioning his career as if he were in his twenties. Now, at 48, he’s quite sure of the purpose of his art, his sound, and his strengths.
MusicPopMatters

Soda Sun’s “Stay Here” Is Textured, Reflective Indie Rock (premiere)

Soda Sun’s “Stay Here” reflects frontman John Goraj’s loves. Looking to recent memories made with his family, such as their move to Tucson from Los Angeles, it’s a sweetly contemplative track. Comprised of Goraj, David Foley, Johny Vargas, and—until recently—Derek Cerretani, Soda Sun have focused on developing organic, meditative moments in their music. The band worked with mixing engineer Larry Crane (Sleater-Kinney, Elliott Smith) to produce their brand of emotive indie pop, recording almost entirely on a reel-to-reel Tascam 388.
MusicBayStreet.ca

Singer Songwriter Brent Walsh Discusses How he Achieved Success in the Music Industry

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Recording artist, Brent Walsh, was recently featured in an exclusive online interview to discuss his success in the music industry. After obtaining a post-secondary education from the University of California, Brent eventually went on to pursue a career as a professional musician. With extensive industry-related experience, Brent provides insight into many of the challenges he faced early on in his endeavors.