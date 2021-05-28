Daily Discovery: How Flara K Reinvented Their Songwriting Process And Rediscovered Their Confidence

Jemima Skala speaks to Mykki Blanco about following in the footsteps of their idols, not conforming to gender binaries, and finding the sound in their head. Mykki Blanco is loquacious talking down the phone from Los Angeles. Their new mini album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’ is coming out mid June and the anticipation seems to bubble out of them. They narrate its conception like a Greek epic, charting their progress from the album’s germination in 2018 to working on it throughout the pandemic. That sounds like a trite comparison, but it shouldn’t; this will be the first proper Mykki Blanco album in five years since the release of their 2016 debut full-length project ‘Mykki’.