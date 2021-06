It’s back! The most fun your entire family will have this summer is returning to the Hands On Children’s Museum (HOCM) from late June through August. The Summer Splash! Festival of Fun presented by WSECU will once again give your entire family a whole summer worth of fun and learning. This year’s theme is Big Adventures, sponsored by Small to Tall Pediatric Dentistry, and HOCM has new exhibits as well as returning favorites to give you a summer you will never forget. Make your reservations online today!