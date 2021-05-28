Cancel
Public Health

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

Macdaily News
 18 days ago

A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam's industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple and other multinational tech firms are located, Reuters reports, citing "industry sources.". Phuong Nguyen and James Pearson for Reuters:. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year,...

macdailynews.com
#Tech#Covid 19 Outbreak#Reuters#Korcham#Vietnamese
cyclingweekly.com

Shimano shuts Malaysia component factory: will this further disrupt supply chains?

Shimano closed its component factory in Malaysia on Thursday June 10 due to an official COVID-19 mandate, with the measures now extended until June 28. The factory had previously been operating at only 60 percent capacity, after Malaysia’s Prime Minister announced a 14-day lockdown on May 29. Shimano told CW:...
MarketsData Center Knowledge

Vietnam's Datacenter Market Development

Everything You Need to Know About Colocation service in Vietnam. According to Cloud and Data Center Growth in Emerging Markets report, 2021-2025, of Research and markets, Vietnam was rated as one of 10 emerging markets in global DC, with impressive growth, international standard service delivery capacity, and large capacity of organizations and enterprises.
Logistics Management

Dealing with Disruption: 5 Ways the Supply Chain is Being Redefined

This white paper explores the five main industry disruptions that companies face today and which resources can help you achieve an efficient and effective process. Interruptions in the flow of business have become commonplace in the past year. Lockdowns, work stoppages and uncertainty, have played havoc with regular supply chain operations.
mobileidworld.com

COVID Outbreak Disrupts Sensor Production for Mobile Biometrics Specialist

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) is warning that its revenues for the second quarter will be lower than initially expected. The company had originally anticipated revenues between SEK 330 million and SEK 370 million, but has been forced to revise that estimate after a COVID-19 outbreak forced one of its suppliers to shut down its production facilities in Vietnam.
melodyinter.com

Covid-19 outbreaks at Thai factories threaten export sector, economic recovery

BANGKOK: A series of coronavirus outbreaks in Thai factories is raising concerns that the export sector could be hit hard, threatening to further undermine an economy as it struggles to recover from the pandemic’s crippling blow to the crucial tourism industry. The virus has swept through over 130 factories, including...
International Business Times

Massive Delays At China Ports After COVID-19 Outbreak, Global Supply Chains Take A Hit

Shipping Crisis in China disrupted global supply chain. Spike in the Delta variant caused restrictions to port operations. Shipping industry in 'absolutely unchartered waters'. Limping from COVID-19-related disruptions and the blockage of the Suez Canal, the global economy is faced with a crippling challenge after a major shipping hub in China imposed restrictions to prevent the spread of a more potent strain of the coronavirus.
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

A COVID-19 outbreak at a major Chinese port is worsening the global shipping crisis, which could disrupt orders for the holiday season, experts warn

Global shipping disruptions could trigger delays in goods in this year's holiday season, industry experts say. A COVID-19 outbreak at a major Chinese port has led to a backlog of shipments, worsening an existing shipping crisis. "Heaven knows what's going to happen come August or September," one expert told the...
whbl.com

Vietnam approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam has approved the COVID-19 vaccine jointly made by Pfizer and BioNTech for domestic emergency use, the government said on Saturday. It is the fourth vaccine to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country that is tackling a new outbreak. Vietnam, which has previously approved the AstraZeneca...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Global supply chain squeeze, soaring costs threaten solar energy boom

LOS ANGELES/SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Global solar power developers are slowing down project installations because of a surge in costs for components, labor, and freight as the world economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry executives and analysts interviewed by Reuters. The situation suggests slower growth for the...
newsverses.com

Taiwan tech sector hit by COVID-19 outbreak

TAIPEI: A number one Taiwanese chip testing and packaging firm mentioned on Monday (Jun 7) that every one its migrant staff have been suspended from working for round two weeks to comprise a coronavirus outbreak. No less than 206 staff, largely migrant staff, at amenities run by King Yuan Electronics...
Credits & LoansVillage Voice

Michael Chancellor on the Disruptions COVID-19 Caused Globally

If there’s something that’s vital to an individual, it is integrity and credibility, and who understands this better than Michael. Credit score is one of the most important measures of the financial health of a person. At a glance, it tells lenders how wisely a person uses the credit. The greater the ranking, the easier it is to be approved for new loans or credits. When any person borrows, higher credit scores will open the doors for lower interest rates for them. Assisting several businesses and individuals with their credit is Michael Chancellor, a leading credit repair specialist. Michael has several years of experience in credit assessment and guiding customers to exercise their legal rights. He guarantees honesty and reliability, qualities that most people seem to forget in any business. Nowadays, he’s helping a lot of clients on a daily basis, he says, “Credit repair firms cannot do anything that you couldn’t do yourself, but I help you to achieve results in a fraction of time without making costly errors.”
ICIS Chemical Business

Inflation pressures build on prolonged supply chain disruptions

OK, I MAY have got this wrong. Inflation could be a bigger problem than I envisaged only three weeks ago. But if so, I would at least be in exalted company. A meeting of the US Federal Reserve concluded that generalised inflation was not a concern, and that “finished goods have not been subject to pervasive upward cost pressures”.
Fortune

COVID temporarily shuts down Taiwanese chip tester in latest disruption to supply chains

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. A cluster of COVID-19 infections at a factory in central Taiwan temporarily stopped operations at one of the world’s largest chip-testing companies, the latest sign of potential disruption to a technology supply chain already struggling from component shortages.
Industrygcaptain.com

Yantian Port Disruption Adds to Supply Chain Chaos

The closure of the Chinese hub port of Yantian last week added another layer of chaos to an already fractured supply chain, resulting in a further spike in container freight rates from Asia. Export operations officially resumed at Shenzhen’s port on Monday, however The Loadstar has heard from several sources...
Public Healthscmr.com

Talking Supply Chain Podcast: Nearshoring and reshoring after COVID

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts. It’s been nearly a year and a half since the pandemic brought supply chains around the globe to a screeching halt. As the wheels of commerce begin to churn, we’ll learn which changes were temporary, which are permanent and which were accelerated by COVID.
Public HealthGrand Forks Herald

Hennen: We have the COVID supply chain blues

Have you tried to buy a PlayStation 5 lately? Me neither. But I hear they are impossible to get. How about a new vehicle? I tried for several months to get a new pick-up. No can do. Guess why?. No microchips. Overseas factories shutdown during COVID and the demand skyrocketed....
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid vaccine shortage threatens makers of vital global microchip supply

Two of Asia’s biggest tech manufacturing centres are scrambling for vaccines as Covid-19 surges threaten to complicate a global supply chain already facing unprecedented chip and component shortages. Taiwan, home to the world’s largest supply of advanced chips, that are key to almost all consumer appliances and vehicles, and Vietnam,...
newpaper24.com

NHK: Japan planning to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam | Article – NEWPAPER24

NHK: Japan planning to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam | Article. Containers carrying coronavirus vaccines donated by the Japanese authorities are loaded onto a aircraft earlier than its departure for Taiwan at Narita Worldwide Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, June 4, 2021. (SADAYUKI GOTO / KYODO NEWS VIA AP)
Business Insider

Germany Construction Sector Contracts Further On Supply Chain Disruption

(RTTNews) - Germany's construction sector contracted further in May largely due to the supply chain bottlenecks, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 44.5 in May from 46.2 in the previous month. This was the lowest reading since February, when the sector was impacted by a bout of severe wintry weather.