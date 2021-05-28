Optimist youth baseball, softball scores from Thursday
LAURINBURG — Results from the Optimist Club’s youth baseball and softball games on Thursday are as follows:
6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
— South East Farm Equipment played Quality Oil
— Scotland County Sheriff’s Dept played Scottish Pines
Domino’s 8U Baseball
— Edward Jones def. Harley’s Tuxedo 2-0
Leading hitters: Edward Jones- Cohen Williams; Harley’s- Levi Horne
— Head Banger Sports def. Pizza Inn 8-6
Leading hitters: Head Banger Spts- Matt Taylor; Pizza Inn- Keilan Chavis
Smithfield 10U Baseball
— Marty Wright Mobile Homes def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 5-3
Leading hitters: Marty Wright- Gabe Wagner; Laurinburg Auto- Leo Garcia
— McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Shirt Tales 2-1
Leading hitters: McDuff’s- Parker; Shirt Tales- Channing
Lowe’s 12U Baseball
— Hasty Realty def. Spring Hill Fire Dept 8-6
Leading hitters: Hasty Realty- Jacob Hunt; Spring Hill Fire- Trey Ganus
— Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Dunbar Insurance 11-10
Leading hitters: Nic’s- Drew McCaskill; Dunbar- David Brigman
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
— General McArthur’s def. Canal Wood 17-6
Leading hitters: McArthur’s- Claire Clark; Canal Wood- Brylee Powell
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 8U Softball
— Gibson Oil def. Habitat for Humanity 9-3
Leading hitters: Gibson Oil- Erin Sellers; Habitat- Zoee Chavis