Scotland County, NC

Optimist youth baseball, softball scores from Thursday

Laurinburg Exchange
 20 days ago
LAURINBURG — Results from the Optimist Club’s youth baseball and softball games on Thursday are as follows:

6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

— South East Farm Equipment played Quality Oil

— Scotland County Sheriff’s Dept played Scottish Pines

Domino’s 8U Baseball

— Edward Jones def. Harley’s Tuxedo 2-0

Leading hitters: Edward Jones- Cohen Williams; Harley’s- Levi Horne

— Head Banger Sports def. Pizza Inn 8-6

Leading hitters: Head Banger Spts- Matt Taylor; Pizza Inn- Keilan Chavis

Smithfield 10U Baseball

— Marty Wright Mobile Homes def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 5-3

Leading hitters: Marty Wright- Gabe Wagner; Laurinburg Auto- Leo Garcia

— McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Shirt Tales 2-1

Leading hitters: McDuff’s- Parker; Shirt Tales- Channing

Lowe’s 12U Baseball

— Hasty Realty def. Spring Hill Fire Dept 8-6

Leading hitters: Hasty Realty- Jacob Hunt; Spring Hill Fire- Trey Ganus

— Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Dunbar Insurance 11-10

Leading hitters: Nic’s- Drew McCaskill; Dunbar- David Brigman

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

— General McArthur’s def. Canal Wood 17-6

Leading hitters: McArthur’s- Claire Clark; Canal Wood- Brylee Powell

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 8U Softball

— Gibson Oil def. Habitat for Humanity 9-3

Leading hitters: Gibson Oil- Erin Sellers; Habitat- Zoee Chavis

