Democrats See Medicaid Expansion As A Winning Issue

 18 days ago

And Oklahoma's governor lets a bill that puts restrictions on his plan to privatize Medicaid become law without his signature. Democrats look to Medicaid expansion fights to juice 2022 races in battleground states like Wisconsin and Florida, and even red ones like Missouri. They have been boosted by several state ballot referendums showing popular support for the expansions, and a carrot-and-stick approach from the Biden administration aided by American Rescue Plan funds. Resistant Republicans are tying the expansions to other Democratic policies, like expanded unemployment benefits, that they say are hampering the economic recovery from the pandemic. (Rubin, 5/28)

Politicsthecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: North Carolina should look before it leaps on Medicaid expansion

For 10 years, advocates for expanding Medicaid to cover able-bodied adults have told North Carolinians to just look around the country. When so many other states have taken the plunge, there’s no need to guess what’s around the corner. They’re right. North Carolina should look before it leaps. Just look...
Jefferson City, MOKansas City Star

Two more Missourians suing Parson administration to force Medicaid expansion

Two more Missourians are suing Gov. Mike Parson’s administration over its cancellation of a voter-approved plan to expand Medicaid eligibility. Luke Barber and Christine Chaney, two low-income St. Louis-area residents, are seeking to join the original lawsuit filed last month against the state’s social services director, Jennifer Tidball, and acting director of the state’s Medicaid program, Kirk Mathews.
HealthDuncan Banner

Adults eligible for SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion can apply June 1

Starting Tuesday, June 1, those adults eligible under the expanded Medicaid guidelines can apply for SoonerCare. Benefits for those who qualify will begin on July 1. On June 30, 2020, Oklahomans voted to expand SoonerCare eligibility to adults ages 19-64 whose income is 138% of the federal poverty level or lower through Medicaid expansion. This change equates to an estimated annual income of $17,796 for an individual or $36,588 for a family of four. More than 200,000 people who previously were ineligible for SoonerCare will now qualify.
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

Nebraska opens up Medicaid expansion, drops plan for restrictions

State officials announced Tuesday that all Nebraskans covered by the Medicaid expansion program will get the full range of benefits, starting Oct. 1. State officials have estimated that eventually 90,000 Nebraskans will sign up for the program. The decision represents an about-face for Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration and comes on...
Public Healthmtpr.org

Montana Medicaid Expansion Enrollment Hits Record During Pandemic

A record number of Montanans are enrolled in the state’s expanded health coverage program for low-income adults. More than 9 percent of the state's population is enrolled in the program. Enrollment in Montana’s Medicaid expansion climbed to record levels this spring after rising since early 2020. Nearly 99,000 Montanans were...
Florida Statestateofreform.com

Florida Republican legislators discuss Medicaid expansion, telehealth and state budget

The COVID-19 pandemic, financial strain and accelerated calls for health equity became an impetus for health reforms around the country over the past year. While the pandemic played out in Florida in some unique ways, state legislators also followed a national trajectory that saw increased efforts to expand health coverage, build out telehealth infrastructure, and reduce surprise billing.
Politicskjo1055.com

Though voters approved Medicaid expansion, legislators reject funding

Missouri voters approved expanding Medicaid under the. provisions of the Affordable Care Act. Missouri lawmakers refused to fund Medicaid expansion during. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican from Parkville who. serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, justifies his vote against. funding expansion, by stating those who put Medicaid expansion on...
Missouri Statetribuneledgernews.com

Missouri attorneys: Funding Medicaid expansion under Amendment 2 unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – Not only are lawmakers not obligated to fund Medicaid expansion under Amendment 2, but doing so would violate the Missouri Constitution, state attorneys argued in their response to a lawsuit challenging the Legislature’s decision not to fund expansion. “The legislative branch has exclusive authority over appropriations...
Healthhomecaremag.com

CMS Issues Guidance to States on Enhanced Funding for Medicaid Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 4, 2021)—The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued guidance on how states can receive enhanced funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), to increase access to home- and community-based services (HCBS) for Medicaid beneficiaries. These benefits provide critical services to millions of older adults and individuals with disabilities, allowing them to receive health services in their homes and communities, rather than in nursing homes and other institutions. The guidance is a key tool to assist states in leveraging federal resources to increase health equity in Medicaid beneficiaries’ access to HCBS, positive health outcomes and community integration.