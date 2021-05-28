Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Investors place bold bets in UK deal tussle

By Aimee Donnellan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFRVl_0aEYOky900
The Union Jack flag is seen in London, Britain, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Investors in British companies are taking a stand against cheap takeovers. Shares in UK-listed groups like Spire Healthcare (SPI.L) and Vectura (VEC.L) are trading above the price of recently agreed offers. Big shareholders including Allianz Global Investors complain that some deals are too cheap, while merger arbitrageurs are betting on higher bids. But buyers have good reasons to hold firm.

Shares in companies that have accepted a takeover typically trade at a small discount to the offered price. That’s because deals can take months to complete and there’s a chance that shareholders will reject it. In some cases, like this week’s 1 billion pound bid for Spire by Australia’s Ramsay Health Care (RHC.AX), competition authorities could also intervene.

So it’s striking that shareholders in five UK companies which have accepted takeover bids in the past month are behaving differently. On Friday Spire was trading almost 3% above Ramsay’s cash offer of 240 pence per share. Shares in pharma group Vectura and UDG Healthcare (UDG.L) are also above recent offers. Infrastructure investor John Laing (JLG.L) and outsourcer Equiniti (EQN.L), meanwhile, are valued exactly in line with agreed takeovers.

Big shareholders are fuelling some of the inflation. Allianz has pushed back on Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s 2.7 billion pound bid for Dublin-based UDG. The shareholder, which owns a near 9% stake, said it was minded not to accept the “opportunistic” offer that “significantly undervalues the company”. Other deals also look cheeky. Private equity group Siris Capital’s 180 pence a share offer for Equiniti is well below the 220 pence at which the shares traded before the pandemic struck last year.

Arbitrageurs have spotted an opportunity to bet that shareholders will force private equity buyers to sweeten their bids. Buyout shops are sitting on a record $1.6 trillion of dry powder according to Preqin. That may prompt them to raise their bids rather than risk the deal falling through.

But these bets could turn sour, though. Some institutional investors will be loath to pass up a premium of 20% or more. And if shareholders reject a takeover, the stock will fall, at least in the short term. Private equity groups, meanwhile, are likely to resist bumping up offers as this would set a precedent for future deals. Investors hoping for higher offers could yet be disappointed.

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Equiniti on May 27 said it had agreed to a takeover bid from U.S. private equity firm Siris Capital worth 180 pence per share, valuing the British outsourcer at 673 million pounds. Equiniti shares were trading at 180 pence on May 28.

- Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care on May 26 offered to buy British peer Spire Healthcare for 240 pence a share. On May 28, Spire shares were trading at 247 pence.

- Buyout firm Carlyle agreed to buy Vectura for 958 million pounds on May 26. Shareholders in the British pharmaceutical company will receive 136 pence per share in cash plus a dividend of 19 pence. On May 28, Vectura shares were trading at 160 pence.

- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice on May 12 agreed to buy Dublin-based UDG Healthcare for 10.23 pounds per share. On May 28, UDG shares were trading at 10.57 pounds.

- Private equity firm KKR on May 19 agreed to buy John Laing for 403 pence per share, valuing the infrastructure group at 2 billion pounds. On May 28, John Laing shares were trading at 403 pence.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Kkr#British#Spire Healthcare#Allianz Global Investors#Ramsay Health Care#Vectura#Udg Healthcare#Siris Capital#Preqin#Australian#Kkr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Businessalpha-week.com

HSBC Launches HSBC Alternatives, Appoints Joanna Munro As CEO

HSBC Asset Management is bringing together all of its existing alternatives capabilities under a single business unit, HSBC Alternatives. Joanna Munro, currently Global CIO, will lead the new combined unit, reporting directly to CEO Nicolas Moreau as a member of his Management Committee. HSBC Alternatives will comprise of HSBC Alternatives...
BusinessAmerican Banker

HSBC set to announce sale of French retail unit to Cerberus

HSBC Holdings is set to announce the sale of its French retail unit to the private equity firm Cerberus, putting an end to a lengthy sale process that began more than 18 months ago. The transaction has been agreed to, and is expected to be announced in the coming days,...
Businesssrnnews.com

Fintech firm Wise to list directly on London’s stock market

LONDON (Reuters) -British fintech firm Wise said on Thursday it plans to go public in London in what will be the first direct listing of a technology company on the London Stock Exchange. The payments app, formerly known as TransferWise, is opting to list without raising any funds in what...
BusinessTelegraph

British payments firm Wise picks London for stock market float

Digital-payments company Wise plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange in the first direct listing of a technology company, bolstering the UK in its ambition to expand as a hub for the sector. The company is also giving its founders and employees extra voting rights for their shares...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Investors trim long positions on Asian currencies, yuan bets halved

BENGALURU, June 17 (Reuters) - Long bets on most of Asia's emerging currencies were trimmed, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as investors weigh the prospect of tighter monetary settings as the U.S. recovery outperforms, while the COVID-19 situation locally is brought under control. The 13 responses came in before...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BlackRock to buy Baringa Partners' climate tech for Aladdin

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock said on Thursday it had agreed a deal with Baringa Partners to buy the consultancy’s climate-modelling technology for use in its Aladdin risk management system. Aladdin, used by money managers running trillions of dollars in assets to help build portfolios and manage the investment...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain and United States resolve Airbus/Boeing trade dispute

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and United States on Thursday said they had agreed a deal to resolve a tariff dispute over Airbus and Boeing after a similar a U.S.-European Union deal earlier in the week. Both sides have agreed to suspend retaliatory tariffs for 5 years and cooperate more closely on tackling unfair trade practices by non-market economies, Britain's trade ministry said in a statement.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EU antitrust regulators set July 27 deadline for Illumina, Grail deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will rule by July 27 whether to clear Illumina Inc’s proposed $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer test maker Grail Inc, a European Commission filing showed on Thursday. U.S. life sciences company Illumina, which is also challenging the EU watchdog’s decision to review the deal...
Businessfinextra.com

Mexican fintech Credijusto buys a bank

Lending platform Credijusto has become the first Mexican fintech to acquire a regulated bank, snapping up Banco Finterra for an undisclosed fee. Although a first for Mexico, the deal reflects a global trend of fintech firms acquiring regulated banks to enable more diversified product offerings. The acquisition also doubles the...
Phoenix, NYinternationalinvestment.net

Phoenix Group ends European business sale talks

Phoenix Group will not sell off its European business after advanced sales discussions were discontinued, it has confirmed. In May, the group confirmed it was in talks to spin off its European arm in a £550m deal. The potential buyer was European Life Group Holding (ELG), a privately owned vehicle backed by the US-based fund Sixth Street.
Retailthemoneycloud.com

Pynk Enable Retail Investor Wallet in the UK via Its App, Placeholder

Https://thefintechtimes.com/pynk-enable-retail-investor-wallet-in-the-uk-via-its-app-placeholder/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/iStock-1215620268.jpg?#. A new retail investor wallet has been announced in the UK by Pynk, the startup helping people invest better together. The company’s Thesis Portfolio will be available by their app, Placeholder. Retail investors will be able to deposit money with Pynk and access a 0% Fee Fully Managed...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Go boldly to cut red tape after Brexit, UK lawmakers' report urges

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Trialling a digital pound, encouraging driverless cars and building on COVID vaccine success by cutting red tape would boost Britain’s growth after Brexit, a report commissioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson recommended on Tuesday. The report, produced by a taskforce of Conservative lawmakers, chaired by...
Economybankingexchange.com

Top ETF Providers Snap Up Fossil Fuel Bonds

Bonds issued by major fossil fuel companies continue to be bought by major asset managers despite their pledges to cut back on such investments, according to a new study. Research by the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme at the University of Oxford’s Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment found that approximately 14% of the value of new bonds bought by the US’s top 35 fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were issued by companies in carbon intensive sectors.
Industrykdal610.com

Axa Investment Managers expands deforestation exclusions

LONDON (Reuters) – AXA Investment Managers is expanding its palm oil investment strategy to exclude companies involved in major land use controversies or in causing biodiversity loss due to soy, cattle and timber, it said on Wednesday. The strategy strengthens a policy introduced in 2014 to exclude investment in companies...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Apna Raises $70M In Series B Funding From Insight Partners & Tiger Global At $570 Million Valuation

BANGALORE, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apna, the market-leading professional networking and jobs platform for India's rising working class, has raised a $70 million Series B round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global. Existing investors, Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC have also participated in the round. The investment amounts to an endorsement of Apna's undisputed market leadership and stellar business growth. With this investment Apna has now raised over $90 million and is now valued at $570 million, within 16 months of product launch.