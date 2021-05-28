Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Conditions key to Euchen Glen agenda

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obLY1_0aEYOhJy00
Euchen Glen storms to victory in the Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown - to the joy of his trainer Jim Goldie (PA Wire)

Jim Goldie’s plans for Euchen Glen will revolve around soft ground after the talented and versatile performer sprang a 20-1 surprise at Sandown.

The eight-year-old came from last to first on Thursday evening to land the mile-and-a-quarter Brigadier Gerard Stakes by a convincing four and a quarter lengths from Sangarius and take his Group Three tally to three.

Goldie has not given Euchen Glen any entries at Royal Ascot next month, but would consider supplementing him for the Hardwicke Stakes over a mile and a half if conditions were suitable.

The Glasgow trainer is thinking the same about the Coral-Eclipse back over Sandown’s 10 furlongs on July 3 – if the heavens opened.

“We didn’t put him in at Ascot,” he said.

“He has won on good to firm, but he is very good on soft. We might supplement him for the Hardwicke Stakes if it came up soft, but that’s unlikely.

“We’ll see. It would be the same for the Eclipse. We might supplement him for that if it was soft.

“Long-term, we might be looking at Ascot for the Champion Stakes (in October).”

Goldie rates the Brigadier Gerard victory as arguably Euchen Glen’s best performance.

“You could say that was a career best last night,” he added.

That was his third Group Three, and he carried a penalty as well - which takes some doing

“If you take the form as literal, the second is rated 114, and we gave him 3lb and a four-length beating. We’ll see what the handicapper does.

“If he put Euchen Glen up to 110 (from 106), then the Ebor could be interesting. It’s a quandary for the handicapper.

“You’d think the horse as an eight-year-old wouldn’t be better than he was last year. He had him at 110 last year.

“It was one of those special moments, especially when no-one expected it, yet he’s a soft-ground horse that went off at 20-1.

“He’s a talented horse. That was his third Group Three, and he carried a penalty as well – which takes some doing.”

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse Stakes#Glasgow#Group Three#Royal Ascot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Departure claims Cathedral honours on seasonal debut

Line Of Departure made a sparkling return to action in the British Stallion Studs EBF Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury. Roger Varian’s charge won three times as a juvenile last season, including a valuable sales race success at Doncaster in September. The Mehmas colt disappointed on his final start of 2020...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Rachael Blackmore makes Royal Ascot bow on Tuesday

Grand National winner Rachael will be in action on day one of Royal Ascot as she teams up with Emmet Mullins’ Cape Gentleman in the Ascot Stakes. Both horse and rider are more readily associated with the National Hunt code, with Blackmore famously becoming the first female jockey to lift the Aintree showpiece when striking aboard Minella Times in April, while Cape Gentleman is twice a winner over hurdles.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Royal Ascot swansong for Grimthorpe as Juddmonte racing manager

Teddy Grimthorpe has reflected on many happy memories as he heads to Royal Ascot for the final time as Juddmonte racing manager. Grimthorpe has been in the role for 22 years but following the death of Juddmonte founder Khalid Abdullah earlier this year, he decided the time was right to stand down from the position.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Berkshire Shadow powers to Coventry glory

Berkshire Shadow sprouted wings in the closing stages to land the Coventry Stakes for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy. Victorious over five furlongs on his debut at Newbury, despite fluffing the start, he looked sure to be suited by an extra furlong – and so it proved. Murphy only had...
Worldtwinspires.com

Royal Ascot: Exploring trainer Ed Dunlop's contingent

Over the last two decades and counting, trainer Ed Dunlop has won eight races at the coveted Royal Ascot meeting in England. U.S. racing fans might be most familiar with Dunlop’s star mare Ouija Board, the two-time Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) winner who triumphed against males in the 2006 Prince of Wales’s S. (G1) at Royal Ascot. But another of Dunlop’s most memorable Royal Ascot triumphs came in 2015, when 12-1 longshot Trip to Paris battled to a tenacious victory in the 2 1/2-mile Gold Cup (G1).
Worldtwinspires.com

Ranking Richard Hannon's Royal Ascot contenders

Richard Hannon has enjoyed a highly successful training career since taking over from his father, Richard Hannon Sr., in time for the 2014 season. He’s already won half a dozen races at the prestigious Royal Ascot meet, including the Queen Anne S. (G1) and St. James’s Palace S. (G1). Hannon...
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Royal Ascot 2021: Day 1 Preview, Tips

More normal than the 2020 edition, but still not quite normal: that's the best way to view Royal Ascot 2021, a mid- to post-pandemic shot in the arm for British racing and its legion fans. Although no more than 12,000 of those supporters will be able to attend each day, the rest of us will be well served on the box courtesy of ITV and AtTheRaces.
Sportstwinspires.com

Handicapping the 2021 St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

The St James’s Palace S. (G1), Royal Ascot’s fourth race at 11:20 a.m. (ET) Tuesday, is the marquee event for three-year-old milers. Held over the round course, the mile prize once again shapes up as a referendum on the 2000 Guineas (G1) winner. A few of the Guineas also-rans are...
Sportsracingpost.com

The Punt Daily: Tom Collins' free horse racing tips on day one of Royal Ascot

Patrick Sarsfield (5.35 Royal Ascot) No Irish-trained runner has won the Wolferton Stakes since In Time's Eye passed the post in front in 2003, but that drought can end courtesy of Patrick Sarsfield. The Joseph O'Brien-trained five-year-old improved dramatically for a gelding operation after his maiden success at the end of 2019 and won the Group 3 Meld Stakes on his third run last campaign. Placed in efforts in Group 1 company in Germany and in the Group 2 Prix Dollar followed. He travelled like the best horse in the race on his reappearance at the Curragh but took a blow half a furlong out and was run down. He will have progressed plenty since then and is fancied to provide Tom Marquand with another big-race winner.
Worldracingpost.com

'I think he has a big chance' - will Guineas hero Poetic Flare strike at Ascot?

St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1) | 1m | 3yo | ITV4/Sky. More than half of the 13 jockeys riding in the third and final Group 1 on day one were not even born when Jim Bolger saddled his first winner at the royal meeting in 1983 and the master trainer hopes the ultra hardy Poetic Flare can follow in the footsteps of his sire and 2013 scorer Dawn Approach.
SportsThe Guardian

Royal Ascot day one: Lucky Vega can storm the Palace for Harrington

A Classic winner and third, several Guineas flops with obvious potential to bounce back and two up-and-comers from the Heron Stakes combine to make Tuesday’s renewal of the St James’s Palace Stakes the most open for nearly two decades. Poetic Flare is the marginal favourite overnight after a battling performance...
Sportsbritishchampionsseries.com

Johnston believes Subjectivist to be Stradivarius’s biggest test yet in the Gold Cup

After all too many frustrations trainer Mark Johnston might be entitled to have tired of trying to get the better of staying superstar Stradivarius, who bids to break into the Gold Cup’s most exclusive club by joining Yeats as a four-time winner on Thursday at Royal Ascot, but in Subjectivist he has a candidate who might just succeed where others were found wanting.
Sportsracingtv.com

Ross Millar’s top tips for the two-year-old races at Royal Ascot

Our Juvenile Watch columnist, Ross Millar, provides a comprehensive guide to the first three races for two-year-olds at the Royal Meeting. Look out for Part Two later this week. Royal Ascot has arrived and, not a moment too soon, so has summer. I’ll endeavour to throw some light on each...
Sportsracingtv.com

How To Bet £20 on the second day of Royal Ascot

Many are billing the Prince of Wales’s Stakes as a clash between Love and Lord North but I don’t see it that way and would not be surprised if both have to settle for supporting roles. Given the way that Aidan O’Brien usually builds with his older horses throughout the...
Animalsgeegeez.co.uk

Love returns in her ideal conditions for Prince of Wales’s

Love will finally get the chance to build on her perfect three-year-old season when she reappears in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. Aidan O’Brien’s filly was favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe until she was ruled out on account of the soft ground – before the contaminated feed scare which resulted in some of his string being unable to run in any case at ParisLongchamp in October.
WorldPosted by
SPORTbible

Royal Ascot 2021 Race Card And Times Today

Royal Ascot's prestigious five-day meeting kicks off in style on Tuesday afternoon with three Group One races on display. After thoroughly impressive victories at Sandown and Newbury already this season, John Gosden's Palace Pier - ridden by Frankie Dettori - is the red-hot favourite for the opener, the Queen Anne Stakes at 2.30pm.
Sportsracingpost.com

Glad rags on and star runners aplenty as Royal Ascot opens up to thousands

'Freedom Day' has shuffled off into the distance, like the Aintree winning post that Crisp was trying to reach, but there has been no move to rein back on admission plans for Royal Ascot, may the good God be praised. It means 12,000 people will be donning their glad rags each day from now until the weekend and travelling in hope to the best week's Flat racing anywhere.