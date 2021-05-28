Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

PGT expanding to Fort Myers

By Staff Report
yoursun.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH VENICE — PGT Innovations is adding a 130,000 square-foot facility in Fort Myers as demand keeps fueling growth for premium window and doors. The new Lee County location will add 240 jobs, run 24/7 and start operating in early June, according to a news release. “Our business as a...

www.yoursun.com
