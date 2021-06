While the UK continues to adhere to prohibitive travel restrictions, various countries outside of Europe have announced they will reopen their borders to tourists in June and July.Mauritius, Morocco and Phuket in Thailand – all popular destinations with holidaymakers – have revealed unlocking dates for international visitors within the next month.From today, 15 June, international flights to Morocco in north Africa will resume, and travellers from key tourism markets will be permitted entry if they have a vaccination certificate and/or a negative PCR test taken at least 48 hours before the date of entry into the country.Visitors from the UK...