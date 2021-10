BOSTON (CBS) — For much of Tuesday night’s Game 4, the Red Sox appeared poised to take a 3-1 series lead. But then, the Astros rallied. Then they blew it open. Houston entered the eighth inning while trailing 2-1, but when they were done hitting in the ninth, they led 9-2. That held as the final score. Now, the ALCS is all tied up at two games apiece. The Astros took a 3-2 lead with two outs in the top of the ninth. With Nathan Eovaldi working an inning of relief, Carlos Correa sent a fly ball deep to right field, over the...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO