(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, June 15 – The herbicide glyphosate is neither carcinogenic, nor mutagenic, nor toxic to reproduction. These are the conclusions of the first report on the safety of the substance in the context of EU license renewal. Given the controversy in recent years, the report was prepared by the authorities of four countries (France, the Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary) rather than one in accordance with the practice of the European Union. The document states that glyphosate is eligible for re-licensing in Europe, but recommends further analyzes of its impact on biodiversity.