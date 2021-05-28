Canada’s BGM hires Corus exec, as Marlo Miazga adds Sphere remit

Expanded Roster Brings More Expertise, Audience, and Authority Across Even More Verticals. Additional 8,000 Canadian TikTok Creators Joining the Community Later this Month. TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - As revealed today during the #CorusUpfront, Kin Community Canada ,Corus' award-winning creator media studio, announced additional access to 115,000 new Canadian creators to its active roster, deepening the company's investment in influencer marketing and media strategy. In addition to the agency's existing curated core group of Kin Creators, clients now have access to one of the largest databases for influencer marketing in the country. These creators span the full spectrum of vital media categories, delivering expertise, authority, and engaged audiences across arts and culture, entertainment, fashion, beauty, food, home and DIY, wellness, parenting, and much more.