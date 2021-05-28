Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Canada’s BGM hires Corus exec, as Marlo Miazga adds Sphere remit

By Richard Middleton
tbivision.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian producer BGM Inc has rejigged its senior ranks by appointing a former Corus Entertainment exec as its director of content, with president Marlo Miazga taking on an additional role at owner Sphere Media. Andrea Griffith takes up the newly created content role at BGM with a remit to oversee...

tbivision.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Bgm Inc#Corus Entertainment#Sphere Media#Hgtv Canada#Food Network Canada#Slice#Handyman Challenge#Backyard Builds#Bristow Global Media#Kew Media Group#Haunted Hospitals#Backyard Beatsand#Rejig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessAnimation Magazine

Sinking Ship, Scott Bros. Tap Nelvana to Distribute ‘Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory’

Leading global kids’ entertainment company Sinking Ship Entertainment (Odd Squad, Dino Dana) and international entertainment production company Scott Brothers Entertainment (Property Brothers: Forever Home, Brother Vs. Brother), have appointed world-leading international producer and distributor of children’s content, Nelvana (Ranger Rob, Max & Ruby) to distribute and serve as the worldwide merchandise agent of Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory, a new animated kids’ series for top media content company Corus Entertainment.
Businessc21media.net

BBCS Americas adds Endeavor exec

BBC Studios (BBCS) Americas has appointed Endeavor Content exec Kelly Miller as senior VP of scripted strategy and promoted Chris Cole to exec VP of strategic partnerships. BBCS Americas is the US outpost of the UK pubcaster’s commercial arm. Miller will be responsible for US-based scripted coproductions from the company’s LA office, while New York-based Cole will oversee its existing partnerships. Both will report to Dina Vangelisti, executive VP of content sales for BBCS Americas.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Corus Entertainment Adds 115,000 New Canadian Creators To Its Kin Community

Expanded Roster Brings More Expertise, Audience, and Authority Across Even More Verticals. Additional 8,000 Canadian TikTok Creators Joining the Community Later this Month. TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - As revealed today during the #CorusUpfront, Kin Community Canada ,Corus' award-winning creator media studio, announced additional access to 115,000 new Canadian creators to its active roster, deepening the company's investment in influencer marketing and media strategy. In addition to the agency's existing curated core group of Kin Creators, clients now have access to one of the largest databases for influencer marketing in the country. These creators span the full spectrum of vital media categories, delivering expertise, authority, and engaged audiences across arts and culture, entertainment, fashion, beauty, food, home and DIY, wellness, parenting, and much more.
Businessgoingconcern.com

Promotion Watch ’21: Deloitte Canada Adds 29 New Partners

While these 29 individuals at Deloitte Canada were promoted to partner at the beginning of the year, it’s not too late to recognize this class of 16 men and 13 women for their unyielding love of all things D-town. Among service lines, consulting leads the way with 15 new partners,...
BusinessAuto Remarketing

Canada Drives adds former StubHub president to board

TORONTO - Canada Drives added to its board of directors this week, appointing Sukhinder Singh Cassidy as lead independent director. Singh Cassidy is the former president of StubHub and has held senior leadership posts at Google, theBoardlist, Yodlee, Polyvore, Joyus and Amazon. She has been a multi-time board member and...
BusinessSHOOT Online

BBDO NY Promotes Alex Gianni to EVP, Director of Content Production

BBDO New York has promoted Alex Gianni to EVP, director of content production. The promotion is part of the formation of BBDO NY’s future-forward production group, created to operate nimbly to offer clients best-in-class film, digital, and studio production, along with editorial, art buying and more. In the new role,...
BusinessAnimation Magazine

Technicolor Animation Services Unite Under Mikros Brand; Adrianna Cohen Named Global Head of Production

Technicolor has announced that its CGI animation companies – Technicolor Animation Productions, Technicolor Animation and Mikros Animation – will integrate their operations. By joining forces under the Mikros Animation brand, the group strengthens its position as a global partner to filmmakers across the world. With an unparalleled track record in animation production across episodic content and feature films, Mikros Animation will continue bringing unforgettable and stylized stories to life, providing top-tier animation and CGI services for the entertainment industry through a complete range of front and back-end creative services.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Amazon to hire 1,800 new corporate and technology employees in Canada

Amazon has announced plans to hire 1,800 new corporate and technology employees in Canada this year. The massive online retailer says the 1,800 new hires will support teams across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, and Retail and Operations Technology. The new hires will grow Amazon’s workforce at all of...
Businessc21media.net

Discovery Nordics hires ViacomCBS exec

Discovery Nordics has hired former ViacomCBS exec Marcus Helzén as director of partnership and distribution for Sweden and Denmark. Helzén was most recently in a similar role at ViacomCBS for eight out of his 16 years at the company, working across the Nickelodeon, MTV and Paramount+ brands. In his new...
MLBObserver

Discovery CEO Looks to “Earn the Trust and Respect” of WarnerMedia

At the Credit Suisse’s 23rd Annual Communications Conference, Discovery CEO David Zaslav discussed the work that remains to be done in the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, which was announced one month ago. Zaslav said Discovery must “earn the trust and respect of the full Warner team,” Variety reported. It’s...
NFLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Becky Clements Promoted to Partner at Tomorrow Studios

Becky Clements has been promoted at Tomorrow Studios. The longtime president has now been elevated to partner, alongside company CEO and her longtime collaborator, Marty Adelstein. In her new role, Clements will continue to have oversight of the company’s production slate of originals including TNT’s Snowpiercer, Apple’s Physical, Netflix’s Cowboy...
Businessstateofpress.com

ORDER enters strategic partnership with Zoomph

Australian esports organisation ORDER has entered into a strategic partnership with social media analytics firm Zoomph. The deal will see the organisation have access to a range of analytics that will give a ‘better understanding’ of the value generated from its content and players. Zoomph becomes the fifth partner of...
LifestyleNarcity

Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring Tons Of Positions For The Summer RN

As Canada's Wonderland continues to work towards opening its doors, the park is currently looking to hire tons of new staff for the summer. A spokesperson for the park revealed to Narcity that "we are preparing for a summer reopening and have positions available across all departments. We have a virtual hiring process in place so applicants can apply and interview remotely."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Corus Entertainment Launches 'Unboxed By Corus', An Integrated Product Discovery And Sampling Program

Leveraging the Power of its Trusted Brands and Platforms, 'Unboxed by Corus' Connects Content with Commerce. Program Delivers New Integrated Opportunities for Brands to Drive Product Trial and Discovery Amongst Targeted Consumers. To share this release: https://bit.ly/3g18aGG. TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Today during the #CorusUpfront, Corus Entertainment unveiled...
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

Jun 9 E-commerce startup Branded hires former Walmart and Goldman Sachs execs

Branded, a startup that acquires and scales e-commerce brands, has appointed Alexis Lanternier as Chief Operating Officer. Lanternier will be responsible for driving the growth of Branded on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms worldwide. His previous roles include Walmart EVP of e-commerce for Canada, Country CEO at Alibaba-Lazada and Lead...