We all know what the Gem State is famous for, repeat after me, potatoes, blue turf, fantastic outdoor adventures, and the list could go on and on. However, did you know that Idaho is the home to Quest Kodiak Aircraft Company? Kodiak builds airplanes from its plant in Salmon, Idaho. The Kodiak 100 is a plane designed to do extraordinary things. Our friends at Mission Aviation Fellowship are used for their missions of flying to and from remote runways and destinations. The company was started in 2007 to help pilots fly into the roughest terrain in the world.