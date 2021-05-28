Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Peacock orders mysterious drama ‘Mrs Davis’ from Tara Hernandez & Damon Lindelof

By Mark Layton
tbivision.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBCUniversal-owned Peacock has ordered Mrs Davis, a new 10-part drama series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, with the streamer keeping plot details secretively under wraps. Warner Bros. Television is producing the show, with the only information being revealed is that the series will explore faith versus technology and is...

tbivision.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Lindelof
Person
Victoria Aveyard
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Cbs#Hbo#Leftovers#The Big Bang Theory#British#Vod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Resort: Peacock Orders Dark Comedic Mystery Series

The Resort is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered eight episodes of the new dark comedy series from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The show is billed as “a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Family Drama ‘Fruits of Thy Labor’ From Billy Porter, Greg Berlanti in the Works at Peacock

Peacock is developing the showbiz family drama “Fruits of They Labor” from Billy Porter and Greg Berlanti, the streamer announced Friday. The drama centers on three generations of an African-American showbiz dynasty navigating their way through life, love, politics and career. Porter, who is coming off of three seasons on FX’s “Pose,” is co-writing the drama with Dan McCabe, but is not expected to star.
TV Series/Film

‘The Resort’: Peacock Orders Mystery Series From ‘Palm Springs’ Writer and ‘Mr. Robot’ Creator

Andy Siara, the writer of the Hulu comedy Palm Springs, is heading to television for his next project. NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has ordered eight episodes of a new show called The Resort, which is described as “a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.” Siara will write and executive produce this new show alongside Allison Miller, while Sam Esmail, the creator of USA Network’s tech mystery show Mr. Robot and the Amazon drama Homecoming, will serve as an executive producer.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘Watchmen’: The Moment Damon Lindelof Knew the Show Would Be a Hit

Watchman It was one of the most important pieces of television to be filmed, but there was no guarantee it would be a success. Damon Lindelof, Producer lost, Earlier people had to face disappointment with their work. Ironically, he was nervous that given that everyone is clamoring for the sequel, it wouldn’t be a hit.
TV Seriescynopsis.com

06/11/21: Peacock orders “Ted” series

Nickelodeon: “Danger Force” at 9p, “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” at 8:30p. US ad spend will grow by 16.5% in 2021 (up 22.3% not counting 2020 political ad spend), projects GroupM. That’s up from the 9.1% growth projected in March. National TV ad spend is expected to grow by 8.7% in 2021, more than making up for a 6.9% decline in pandemic-impacted 2020. That includes CTV advertising as well as linear. Digital advertising is expected to jump 33% this year, after 10% growth last year. “It was evident that the ad market was relatively strong during the first quarter and that it would further benefit from high inflation across the economy, lifting our expectations for growth,” says GroupM’s report. “But we didn’t fully appreciate just how much the economy and advertising market were heating up. It was only after we saw results for the quarter from the likes of Google, Facebook and Amazon (and Snap, Pinterest and others) that we could appreciate just how strong the market was, especially for digital media.”
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'American Gigolo' Series Starring Jon Bernthal Ordered at Showtime

The project was ordered to pilot at Showtime in March 2020 after having been in development at the premium cabler since 2016. Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, the character played by Richard Gere in the film. Julian is introduced 15 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry. He seeks the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his one true love.
TV Seriesdailynewsgh.com

‘Ted’ Prequel Series From Seth MacFarlane Ordered by Peacock

It has been announced that Peacock has ordered a straight-to-order prequel series based on the foul-mouthed and weed-smoking stuffed animal brought to life created by Seth MacFarlane. , Variety reports. Click inside to read more…. The 47-year-old actor, producer, and screenwriter is currently in negotiations to reprise the voice role...
MoviesDeadline

‘Let Me Hear A Rhyme’ Drama From Morenike Balogun, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Morgan Cooper In Works At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Peacock has landed for development Let Me Hear a Rhyme, a drama based on the novel by Tiffany Jackson. The project hails from writer Morenike Balogun (Vampire Academy, Jupiter’s Legacy), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television, Lionsgate TV and studio-based The Tannenbaum Co. as well as Universal Television. Morgan Cooper (Bel-Air) is attached to direct and executive produce.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Peacock Orders Musical Comedy Series ‘Take Note’

Peacock has ordered “Take Note,” a musical comedy series that centers around a fictional singing competition. Here’s the logline for the series: 14-year-old Calvin Richards has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they’re together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show — “Take Note” — and they’re going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

‘Manifest’ Canceled By NBC After 3 Seasons – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has opted not to renew missing plane drama series Manifest for a fourth season. The decision came down Monday night, just hours before the options on the cast were to expire Tuesday and amid a strong showing of Manifest on Netflix where it has been #1 in the U.S. for the past three days.
TV Seriesjioforme.com

Filming Westworld Season 4 teased by Jeffrey Wright: Good morning, old friend

Bullying suggests Westworld Since the inception of the HBO drama series, Jeffrey Wright has starred as Bernard Draw, one of the android “hosts” created by Delos to help run the company’s park behind the scenes. A new Instagram post from Wright reveals what looks like his onset chair, including the name “Bernard.”The actor doesn’t contain any additional information, but he’s certainly teasing Season 4 Westworld It seems that production is about to begin.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Lacretta Joins NBC Sequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Lacretta is set as a series regular in NBC’s half-hour pilot Night Court, a follow-up to the classic legal comedy series that’s headlined and executive produced by Melissa Rauch, with the original series’ John Larroquette reprising his Emmy-winning role. Written/executive produced by Dan Rubin based on the original series...
TV Seriesprogramminginsider.com

HBO Max Puts a Reboot of Sitcom ‘Perfect Strangers’ Into Development

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Actresses Robin Thede and London Hughes are set to star in a “Perfect Strangers” reboot that is in development at streamer HBO Max. The original sitcom, starring Mark Linn -Baker and Bronson Pinchot, aired on ABC from 1986 to 1993. In this potential multi-camera reboot, perfect strangers Deja (Thede) and Poppy (Hughes) unexpectedly discover that they are half sisters when they both inherit a one-bedroom apartment above a trap yoga studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Polar opposites, they must learn how to live and work together.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

NBC Cancels Mystery Thriller “Manifest”

NBC has passed on renewing its missing plane drama series “Manifest” for a fourth season. The decision came down a few hours ago, just before options on the cast expire tomorrow. Though one of four shows on the bubble at the network, the Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV effort...
TV Seriestv-recaps-reviews.com

Peacock Orders 10 Episodes of Family Comedy 'Take Note' Created by Joan Lambur

Peacock has today given a series order to the original comedy series Take Note created by Joan Lambur. The first season will produce 10 episodes. The comedy centers on 14-year-old Calvin Richards, who has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they're together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show - Take Note - and they're going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight.