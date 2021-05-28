Canada’s Bell Media & Germany’s RTL snap up ‘Leverage: Redemption’
Bell Media in Canada and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland in Germany have acquired the broadcast rights to the first season of action crime revival series Leverage: Redemption. The 16-episode spin-off to Leverage is set to debut on Amazon-owned free streamer IMDb TV in the US on 9 July, with the show now headed to these territories following deals struck with LA-based production and distribution company Electric Entertainment.tbivision.com