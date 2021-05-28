Cancel
Canada’s Bell Media & Germany’s RTL snap up ‘Leverage: Redemption’

By Mark Layton
tbivision.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell Media in Canada and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland in Germany have acquired the broadcast rights to the first season of action crime revival series Leverage: Redemption. The 16-episode spin-off to Leverage is set to debut on Amazon-owned free streamer IMDb TV in the US on 9 July, with the show now headed to these territories following deals struck with LA-based production and distribution company Electric Entertainment.

