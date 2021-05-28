Round up: Hollywood welcomes ‘Line Of Duty’; Silverlining unveils ‘World’s Most Beautiful Landscapes’; Smithsonian goes ‘Searching For Secrets’

To feature about 100 leading beauty brands at Federal Palace Hotel, V.I LagosOrganised by TOUV concepts, the maiden edition of The HAMS acronym for (Hair, makeup, and skincare) fair will hold on the 7th and 8th of August 2021 at the outer ballroom of the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The fair which promises to be a world class event will feature stakeholders from Nigeria’s beauty landscape including skincare brands, hair brands, cosmetics, and perfume brands amongst others. This announcement was made at a press conference which held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on the 1st of June 2021 where they also announced the unveiling of reality TV star, beauty brand ambassador and actress Esther ‘Biade as their spokesperson.“We are excited to bring together a collection of some of the best global beauty brands as well as world class local brands in the same space “explained Oge Obiefuna, HAMS fair convener. The beauty industry in Nigeria and indeed Africa is a billion-dollar industry, HAMS intends to bring all these players together directly to meet and interact with their consumers. We were pleasantly overwhelmed with all the positive feedback we received in the preliminary stages, and we cannot wait to show everyone what we have in store.” She added.