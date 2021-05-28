Banijay & Rabbit Films take Oble format ‘La Lettre’ across Europe

"What are you, small-timers?" Music Box Films has released an official US trailer for an indie drug dealer dark comedy called Mama Weed, originally known as La Daronne (or The Mum) in French. This already opened in France last year, and is finally getting a US release this summer. The German title for this is also Eine Frau mit berauschenden Talenten, which translates to A Woman with Intoxicating Talents - a much more enticing title, too. Ha! A translator working for the police gets involved in the other side of drug dealing. Her involvement in his business quickly escalates and she finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash and the insider knowledge required to move it. So she switches sides and gets the nickname "Mama Weed". Isabelle Huppert stars as Patience Portefeux, with a cast including Hippolyte Girardot, Farida Ouchani, Liliane Rovère, Iris Bry, and Nadja Nguyen. Adapted from the novel "The Godmother" by Hannelore Cayre, and nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay César Award, this is a "clever French crime caper featuring an impeccably charming performance from the legendary" Huppert. Looks like a good time.