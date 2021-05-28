Cancel
Banijay & Rabbit Films take Oble format ‘La Lettre’ across Europe

By Richard Middleton
tbivision.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanijay and Rabbit Films in Finland have acquired remake rights to La Lettre (aka Yours Sincerely), the French format that sees celebrities surprising “ordinary heroes”. The global production outfit has taken rights in Italy and Belgium, while Rabbit Films has picked up the show for a Finnish remake. Broadcaster details have not yet been revealed.

