TikTok has found itself in hot waters again; according to a new report, it seems that the popular app was automatically slimming people's faces even though there was no filter to be found active in the first place. The MIT Technology Review recently narrated the story from Tori Dawn, a TikTok user who managed to notice that their jawline looked larger than it should be when recording the videos through the app. However, the moment they covered most of their face with their hand prompted the jaw to appear back to the normal stage.