Analytical Call of Duty personality JGOD has revealed his thoughts on Battlefield 2042 so far, citing reasons as to why it has some ground to make up already. Battlefield 2042 is properly out in the open now. Not only have we had the game’s dramatic reveal trailer, but we’ve now seen its gameplay up-close and personal. The footage has prompted CoD personality JGOD to cast his judgment on the gameplay and see how it compares to Call of Duty.