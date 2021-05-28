Live Review: Nubiyan Twist at Islington Assembly Hall, London, 27/05/2021
Regardless of whether you are a gig goer who likes to a) quietly observe whilst sipping on a beverage out of a plastic cub at the back of the room, b) scream at the top of your voice whilst your ribs are having a fight with the metal barriers at the front, or c) dance until your feet (and also maybe your legs… and your back) hurt, we all have one thing in common; we have missed live music. Neatly sitting down in individual and socially-distanced “pods” scattered around the Grade II listed north London music venue, Islington Assembly Hall, there is an undeniable air of excitement in the room as we await Nubiyan Twist. Gigs are back, albeit perhaps not quite as we used to know them yet.www.gigwise.com