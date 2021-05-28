Verbatim: Community Harvest CEO retires
The following was released Friday, May 28, 2021 – Fort Wayne, Ind.: After more than 16 years of service to the community, John Wolf, Community Harvest Food Bank’s CEO, is announcing his retirement effective at the end of June. John served on the food bank’s Board of Directors from 2005-2015, and served as Board President for three years. In 2016, he joined the Community Harvest Food Bank Executive Leadership Team, serving as CEO alongside Carmen Cumberland, Executive President.journalgazette.net