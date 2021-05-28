Paul Ryan slams 'horrifying' end of Trump's presidency

There was a theory, to which I once subscribed, that former president Donald Trump’s efforts to remain salient in American politics could be hobbled by what might be learned after he left office. After all, while he was president, there was an obvious protective layer at play, appointees loyal to Trump who would not be eager to reveal any dubious behavior on the part of the president or themselves. Who knew what might emerge, I figured? Any 2024 bid by Trump might be constrained by some new revelation about what he and his team had done. Given what was already public about his behavior, it seemed safe to assume that more remained to be discovered and that this might do some significant political damage.