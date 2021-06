It looks like Microsoft is ‘all in’ on the Xbox brand as it has detailed its plans to bring Xbox to more devices through its streaming platform, xCloud. The information on this expansion was revealed during a special pre-E3 briefing. It was revealed that Microsoft is bringing xCloud to certain internet-connected TVs and it will be available soon. That’s not all though, as Microsoft is working on its own xCloud-powered streaming device, which they say will work on any TV or monitor. What that device could look like is probably something similar to a Fire TV stick, we would assume, anyway.