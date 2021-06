In May, VICE wrote about the growing consciousness among white people that calling 911 and involving law enforcement in an already volatile situation has the potential to make things much, much worse—something Black people and members of other marginalized communities have long been aware of. Still, the number “911” is entrenched in a lot of people’s idea of public safety in the United States: an estimated 240 million times a year, every year, people in varying levels of crisis type those three numbers into their phone in order to summon help, preferably fast. (For a little perspective, there are just over 328 million people currently living in the U.S.)