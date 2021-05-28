This Tudor on St. Johns Drive is a Treasure Trove of Highland Park Living

This charming home is situated on 3.07 acres & within a few miles to Bethel Beach & less than 1/2 mile to public boat landing on Winter Harbor. You will feel welcomed as you enter your front screened porch sure to enjoy entertaining, and summer breezes here. The home offers on first floor a spacious family room, office, dining room, kitchen, first floor primary bedroom, bath, and utility room. The second floor offers, 2 bedrooms, and a spacious bonus room. This home features: a ton of natural light, beautiful heart pine floors, 9' ceilings, beautiful mill work trim, french doors, replacement windows on north side of home, skylight, & roof new 2019. Exterior has been freshly painted. The home is heated on first floor with Monitor heaters, that do a great job, electric baseboard on second floor, and window air conditioning, keep the home cool. There is a barn that was converted to storage, that could be converted back, and you could bring a horse. A older garage also is currently opened and used for storage. Atlantic Broadband High speed internet also- what a bonus! This property offers outdoor living at its best, & plenty room for gardens. Enjoy country living at its best!