This Tudor on St. Johns Drive is a Treasure Trove of Highland Park Living

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This is a corner rental apartment with eight windows in total (yes, eight!). The apartment came unfurnished — without even a light bulb. Because of the pandemic, my partner and I could only view it online before deciding that it's the one. It is our first unfurnished apartment, so we had to buy all of the essential furniture before our move-in date. Furnishing a place without having seen it in real life was a major challenge. But because we are both visual people, we could sort of visualize the space in our mind and luckily all the furniture we bought fit perfectly! The decoration of the apartment was tremendously budget-friendly, with vintage furniture, DIY-wall decor, and even an old dresser that I refurbished and painted myself.