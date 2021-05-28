Cancel
Politics

Flag garden, healing touch, parade ban lifted: News from around our 50 states

By From USA TODAY Network, wire reports
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery: Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday vetoed legislation to delay next year’s requirement to hold back third graders who aren’t reading at grade level – a postponement lawmakers sought after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted classrooms. The veto means the promotion requirement will take effect at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The governor said it is “hasty and premature” to delay the requirement before education officials can review the newest test scores. “As a former teacher and even more so as governor, I believe early literacy is the gateway to all learning,” Ivey said in a statement. The Republican governor said she is asking the state superintendent to brief the public on spring test scores when available and for the Alabama Committee on Grade Level Reading to make recommendations regarding any future action. “Everyone agrees that the past 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been hard on all Alabamians, including school personnel, students and parents. However, to establish any delay at all in the Alabama Literacy Act prior to analyzing the 2020-2021 summative assessment data for reading would be hasty and premature,” Ivey said.

Grocery & SupermaketNew Haven Register

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey schools will be open full-time and in person in the new school year, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. Murphy said during a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak that an executive order he signed in August that allowed schools to offer remote and hybrid learning will expire at the end of the current school year.
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
New York City, NYwesb.com

Cuomo Lifts Masking Requirement in NYS

New York will change its masking mandates this week. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Monday afternoon. “Effective this Wednesday, we’re going to adopt the CDCs new guidance and regulations on masks and social distancing for vaccinated people. By the CDC guidance, immunocompromised people and unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask and social distance. But if you are vaccinated, you are safe. No masks, no social distancing.”
New York City, NYInnovate Long Island

New York unmasked as state races toward ‘normalcy’

The familiar question, first made famous by the “Lone Ranger” radio and television serials of the early 20th century, took on a drastically different significance over the last 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic covered the globe and protective masks covered our faces. Now it’s pivoting again, here in New...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Herald

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK -- Vaccinated New Yorkers can ditch their masks, even indoors, the New York City marathon is coming back and Radio City Music Hall will reopen to vaccinated audiences, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday in a flurry of announcements intended to accelerate the state's reopening. 'œLet's get back to...
Trenton, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

No Remote Schooling In September

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy announced several large rollbacks in COVID-19 restrictions, the largest of which is that there will be no remote schooling option for any school district in New Jersey for the 2021-22 school year. One of the first huge changes to life during COVID was that districts...
Public Healthburlingtoncountytimes.com

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...