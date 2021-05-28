Cancel
Join Everything Horse for all the latest Equestrian Event Reports & News. From London’s Olympia International Horse Show, to the spectacular sights and adrenalin fuelled competitions of the Longines Global Champions League circuit. Our equestrian event news draws in reports and results from all over the world – enjoy!

Animalshorseplushumanesociety.org

NEW Episode! Spring Adoption Event & May Report

If you like adoptions you’ll love this episode of Horse Shelter Heroes! There are lots of adoptions, thanks to our special adoption event. There’s a lot more and you won’t want to miss a minute of this episode. Watch on YouTube!. Watch on YouTube!. May Month Report. May was an...
Flagstaff, AZValley News

Local equestrian competes in endurance races

A local horsewoman has begun an exciting new adventure with her willing and faithful mount Cosmo. Lake Riverside resident Gail Price and her chestnut gelding successfully competed in the Cinders Trot endurance races Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, in Flagstaff, Arizona. The races, sanctioned by the American Endurance Ride Conference, were many miles in length. “I did the introduction ride on Saturday of 11.8 miles and the limited distance ride of 30 miles on Sunday,” Price said. “This was both mine and Cosmo’s first race ever.” Born Aya Diamond Mac, Cosmo has been owned and trained by Price since September 2019. The eager-to-learn gelding is an Arabian, a breed of horse noted for its endurance, intelligence and spirit. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide"
