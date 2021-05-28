Equestrian Event Reports & News

A local horsewoman has begun an exciting new adventure with her willing and faithful mount Cosmo. Lake Riverside resident Gail Price and her chestnut gelding successfully competed in the Cinders Trot endurance races Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, in Flagstaff, Arizona. The races, sanctioned by the American Endurance Ride Conference, were many miles in length. “I did the introduction ride on Saturday of 11.8 miles and the limited distance ride of 30 miles on Sunday,” Price said. “This was both mine and Cosmo’s first race ever.” Born Aya Diamond Mac, Cosmo has been owned and trained by Price since September 2019. The eager-to-learn gelding is an Arabian, a breed of horse noted for its endurance, intelligence and spirit. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide"