Main Street of America: See Route 66 Attractions State by State
For anyone who thrives on nostalgia, driving the 2,448 miles of Route 66 is a must. The iconic highway has inspired road trips, songs, and animated movie characters since construction on the "Main Street of America" was approved in 1926, back when gas cost less than a quarter a gallon. In "The Grapes of Wrath," John Steinbeck dubbed Route 66 the "Mother Road;" a place where migrants came together as a community. Nat King Cole recorded "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66" in 1946--and more than a half-century later, Tow Mater from the 2006 animated film "Cars" was inspired by a rusty tow truck in Galena, Kansas.971kissfm.com