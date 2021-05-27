Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Notice of Application

Columbia Star
 17 days ago

Notice is hereby given that Room Service Bistro LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license/permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of beer, wine, and liquor at 8502 Two Notch Rd. Suite E, Columbia, SC 29223. To object to the issuance of this permit/license, written protest must be postmarked no later than May 30, 2021. For a protest to be valid, it must be in writing, and should include the following information: (1) the name, address and telephone number of the person filing the protest; (2) the specific reasons why the application should be denied; (3) that the person protesting is willing to attend a hearing (if one is requested by the applicant); (4) that the person protesting resides in the same county where the proposed place of business is located or within five miles of the business; and, (5) the name of the applicant and the address of the premises to be licensed. Protests must be mailed to: S. C. Department of Revenue, ATTN: ABL, P.O. Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214; or faxed to: (803) 896-0110. (5-14-2021,5-21-2021,5-28-2021)

www.thecolumbiastar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephone Number#Service Revenue#Room Service Bistro Llc#Suite E#Abl#P O Box#Iman Investment Group Llc#8605 Two Notch Rd#Llc Dba Kh Abc#Taylor St Suite 1#Mz Harley Cigar Bar Llc#Application Notice#Premises Consumption#Hearing#Written Protest#Sale#Attn#Liquor#Business#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbia, SCabcnews4.com

DHEC: SC adds on almost 230 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — DHEC reported 229 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 confirmed death on Monday. These new numbers bring the statewide total of confirmed cases to 489,047 and total deaths to 8,500. Monday's report also found that Greenville had the highest amount of cases at 31. For county-by-county...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

CRFD reports 631 mask ordinance violations over 10 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The enforcement of Columbia’s mask ordinance is at an end, and it could cost violators thousands of dollars. The Columbia Richland County Fire Department reports it issued 631 violations (including 15 to businesses) which totals $60,925. The exact amount of money collected remains to be seen, as some cases are undergoing an appeals process.
Columbia, SCIsland Packet Online

SC lawmaker asks AG to block Columbia conversion therapy ban

A lawmaker in South Carolina has asked the state’s attorney general to block a proposed city ordinance in Columbia that aims to prohibit professional therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors. Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote in a May 13 letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Columbia, SCWYFF4.com

SC reports 8,500th death from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's latest daily report on COVID-19 shows the state has reached a grim milestone. Monday's coronavirus death toll hit exactly 8,500 and 1,154 probable deaths, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Health officials said the latest tests found 229 new confirmed cases and...
Columbia, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Cleckley named Richland Library entrepreneur-in-residence

Columbia entrepreneur and multimedia personality Shennice Cleckley is Richland Library’s new entrepreneur-in-residence. Cleckley’s residency runs from May until September. Initially developed in 2019, the library’s entrepreneur-in-residence program aims to make a diverse group of leaders with proven expertise available to area businesses and entrepreneurs. Cleckley, a graduate of Columbia College...
Columbia, SCMiddletown Press

S. Carolina teacher group drops protest plan, citing threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed says it dropped plans for Monday protests in Columbia amid threats of violence. The group had scheduled an “Enough is Enough” protest to take place at the Statehouse, South Carolina Department of Education and governor's mansion, saying it wanted to protest the mistreatment of teachers by Gov Henry McMaster, the state superintendent of education and others.
Columbia, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Gov. McMaster signs SC open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open has been signed into law by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SC for Ed cancels Monday protest at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC for Ed says it has canceled Monday’s protest at the State House due to what it calls threatening messages. In a statement the group says it has received ‘harassing and threatening messages from groups with extreme views about masking who falsely believed the protest was mask related’.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Delays expected on I-26 after overhead sign hit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overhead sign was hit on I-26 Eastbound at the 101 exit ramp, officials say. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, only one lane will be available at that location while the structure is taken down. Delays are expected throughout the morning for the...
Richland County, SCcoladaily.com

One person exposed to rabid bat in Richland County

South Carolina DHEC confirmed Monday that a bat found near Converse Street and Clemson Avenue near Crayton Middle School in Columbia has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider, according to DHEC officials. There are no reported pet exposures at this time.
Columbia, SCMySanAntonio

Governor's OK means S Carolina now allows open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he signed into law a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits from the state to carry their guns in the open. McMaster posted on Twitter that he was keeping his promise to sign any bill that protects or expands gun...