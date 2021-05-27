Notice of Application

Notice is hereby given that Room Service Bistro LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license/permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of beer, wine, and liquor at 8502 Two Notch Rd. Suite E, Columbia, SC 29223. To object to the issuance of this permit/license, written protest must be postmarked no later than May 30, 2021. For a protest to be valid, it must be in writing, and should include the following information: (1) the name, address and telephone number of the person filing the protest; (2) the specific reasons why the application should be denied; (3) that the person protesting is willing to attend a hearing (if one is requested by the applicant); (4) that the person protesting resides in the same county where the proposed place of business is located or within five miles of the business; and, (5) the name of the applicant and the address of the premises to be licensed. Protests must be mailed to: S. C. Department of Revenue, ATTN: ABL, P.O. Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214; or faxed to: (803) 896-0110. (5-14-2021,5-21-2021,5-28-2021)