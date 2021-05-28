Cancel
Patriots become the betting favorites to land Julio Jones

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The markets are moving. After just a few days, the Patriots have rocketed to the top of the odds for the next Julio Jones destination. The PointsBet sports book has moved the Patriots from +700 to +150, making them the current favorites to land the Falcons receiver. The Titans likewise have surged, from +1000 to [more]

www.49erswebzone.com
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
FalconsFanEJ

Julio Jones career with the Atlanta Falcons ends abruptly

Julio Jones career with the Atlanta Falcons ended abruptly.Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports. The ending to Julio Jones's career with the Atlanta Falcons is not how anyone envisioned it. Most people assumed he would be a lifelong member of the organization, like Roddy White. However, the NFL is a business, and Jones wants to win now, and the team needed cap space. Clearly he doesn't belive the Atlanta Falcons are good enough to win now, and the Atlanta Falcons lost confidence in him.
NFLUSA Today

Photos: Check out Julio Jones practice in Titans gear

The Tennessee Titans made a bold move trading for former Alabama star receiver Julio Jones. After a decade with the Atlanta Falcons, the 32-year-old is now looking to finish his career on a playoff team. As the season continues to get closer, the hype surrounding his first season any other...
NFLUSA Today

Titans turned to Nick Saban as Julio Jones reference before trade

Before the Tennessee Titans pulled the trigger on the deal for wide receiver Julio Jones, they checked in with the star’s former college head coach to get more insight on the player. After Jones made his practice debut on Thursday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that the team reached...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Julio Jones: Decision to part ways with Falcons was mutual

Former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones shed some light on how the franchise’s all-time leading receiver in catches and touchdowns was traded when he addressed the media for the first time Thursday. Jones, who was called a “Falcon for Life” by owner Arthur Blank during a couple of negotiations, was...
NFLFOX Sports

How the Julio Jones trade is moving NFL betting lines

When the Tennessee Titans acquired Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, bookmakers sharpened their pencils and got to work on the numbers. Even though the NFL season doesn’t start until the second week of September, many of the football betting markets are a year-round calculation. A move of this magnitude affects team future odds, individual player props and prices on exotic markets like Most Valuable Player.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photo: First Look At Julio Jones On The Titans

Julio Jones officially touched down in Tennessee earlier this week after being dealt by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Just a few days later, he suited up for the Titans and took to the practice field for the first time with his new team. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Jones...
NFLYardbarker

Analyst Has Pessimistic View of Julio Jones Trade

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade for Julio Jones this week has been widely regarded as a good move. Yet it would be inaccurate to say the feeling is universal. The Titans sent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fourth-round choice in 2023 to the Atlanta Falcons for Jones (plus a sixth-round pick in 2023). That is hardly a king’s ransom for a player who is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the most productive receivers in NFL history.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons roundtable: Favorite Julio Jones moments

Ten years. That’s how long Julio Jones played for the Atlanta Falcons, creating numerous moments and memories for fans to enjoy. In all, Jones was invited to seven Pro Bowls and selected as a first-team All-Pro for two seasons. He currently sits in the franchise record books with the most receiving yards (12,896) and most catches (848) in team history, and sits 2nd behind Roddy White for most receiving touchdowns (60), and is generally recognized as both the greatest receiver in franchise history and one of the best of his generation.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Julio Jones, Titans, Texans

New Titans’ WR Julio Jones commented on the situation involving his trade and his future in Nashville after his first practice with his new team. “First off I just want to thank Atlanta,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was home for me for the last decade. The fan base, the Atlanta Falcons, the whole organization, without them, they gave me the opportunity to showcase my ability and what I can do and my absolute love for the game. Being here at the Titans, I love it. I’m very excited to be a part of this organization. Just the team camaraderie. Just the whole atmosphere and everything here just feels like when I was in college at the University of Alabama. It’s amazing here. That’s where I’m at right now. Had a great day today. Just finished the workout. I’m excited about being here.”
NFLYardbarker

With Julio Jones gone, Calvin Ridley has chance to become a superstar

The day that Falcons fans never thought would come finally arrived. Julio Jones won’t play in a Falcons uniform having been shipped off to Nashville. Atlanta is completely relieved of his salary liabilities with a second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick returned for their troubles. While any offense that loses Julio will take a massive step back, I don’t think that all hope is lost. Calvin Ridley is a bona fide star, and his supporting cast will elevate him even more.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Who Won The Julio Jones Trade?

The NFL’s big summer blockbuster dropped on Sunday and NFLTR Review has you covered breaking down the Julio Jones trade:. Why the Falcons couldn’t do better than a second-round pick. Should the Titans be worried about the wheels falling off Jones?. What history says about 32-year-old receivers. The Big Picture:...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To The Titans Getting Julio Jones

As if Urban Meyer’s first season as an NFL head coach wasn’t going to have enough challenges, now he has to face Julio Jones twice. Jones was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. His presence should increase the Titans’ odds of repeating as AFC South champions.
NFLNFL

Falcons WR Russell Gage ready to help fill Julio Jones' shoes

The Julio Jones trade thrust Russell Gage from third-fiddle behind two stars in Atlanta to the second chair. Entering his fourth season, the LSU product knows the pressure is on him to produce. "I understand my role may have increased, but I'm ready for it," Gage said, via the team's...
NFLYardbarker

Julio Jones responds to possibility of fewer targets with Titans

For many years, Julio Jones was the key man in the Atlanta Falcons offense. In 2021, he’ll go to a team where he’s arguably not even the No. 1 wide receiver. Jones’ trade to the Tennessee Titans likely means fewer targets for the standout wide receiver. The Titans also have to make sure A.J. Brown gets his share of targets, all while simultaneously ensuring that star running back Derrick Henry gets plenty of touches as well. Fortunately, the prospect of a slightly smaller role in the offense isn’t bothering Jones.
NFLtheportlandsun.com

Julio Jones promises he has plenty left for Titans

As he completed his first practice as a Tennessee Titan, Julio Jones has a message for those who are wondering if he still has anything left to offer after 10 years and coming off a hamstring injury. “At the end of the day, I believe in me. I know what...