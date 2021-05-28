Celebration of Life planned this summer for Brian R. Casey, 1939-2020

Family and friends will gather this summer to celebrate the life of Brian R. Casey. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:. Brian Richard Casey of Seattle passed away in his sleep and at peace on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, two days before Thanksgiving, from natural causes at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Peggy and their three children, Karen (Terry Burke), Chris (Lisa Casey), and Kelly (Dan Steen), as well as four grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, Bonnie, and Tyler.